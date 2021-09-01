AVON PARK — Homeless advocates have been struggling for a week to find shelter for sick and aging tenants of the now-closed Landmark Suites Motel.
One resident of the motel, at 510 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park, is 74 and on dialysis; a church stepped up to provide him shelter, said Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell.
“We are having difficulty finding housing for them,” said Smith-Powell, executive director of Heads, Hearts and Hands of Heartland. “We have a young lady out searching for a house for a couple of residents, but she has not been able up to this point to find anything.”
Brenda Gray, executive director for Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, was teaming up with Smith-Powell Tuesday to find solutions for a handful of former Landmark Suites residents.
“We have Homeless Emergency Solutions Grant money, which is part of the CARES Act for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID, but these people don’t have COVID,” she said. “We have some rental assistance funds, however.”
The former Landmark Suites residents are homeless because they apparently didn’t get word that they were to be evicted, court records show. The mortgage note holder, Soldi Privati LLC in Pompano Beach, started foreclosure proceedings in August 2020. The company filed a claim of $350,873.50 mortgage foreclosure against Jacobson Management LLC. The suit also listed tenants in units 1-4 as defendants, which is pro forma in such filings. It means those folks need to find new housing.
However, there are up to 14 units on the property, and not everyone was notified in April when the motel was to be sold at a foreclosure sale.
“They posted the notices on poles on the lot next to the motel, so no one saw them,” said one resident who asked not to be named. “The other people found out too late that they were being evicted.”
Though it came too late for the residents of the now-empty motel, Privati LLC, which bought back the motel for $100 at a June 30 foreclosure sale, the court on Tuesday amended the order to include units 1-14.
Gray and Powell-Smith plan to ask Sebring Mayor John Shoop, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, and others for places that can house the displaced Landmark Suites residents.
“We’re trying to ask them to help us with these people who have been displaced,” Powell-Smith said.