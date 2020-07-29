We watched as a tiny chickadee took up residence in our somewhat new yet weather-beaten birdhouse. I had just mentioned to my husband that I wanted to paint it to match our house.
“You can’t,” he said. “A little bird has just finished building a nest and has five tiny eggs in there.”
I couldn’t wait to take a peek. On my first look I could see the five little eggs. The second time, the mama was peacefully covering her soon-to-be offspring.
She instinctively knew what to do and peace reigned in her little abode.
Peace. It can seem an elusive dream or something we have to create.
Light a few scented candles, play some soothing music, display flowers to bring in a touch of nature. All of these things add to the sense of peacefulness in our homes.
But is that how we find peace?
It is more like the little bird that responds to the Creator’s design and instinctively knows how to achieve the Creator’s best for it … even as it now is feeding five open-mouthed hungry babies.
God’s peace isn’t something we strive for. It is imparted to us by God through the Holy Spirit. Just before his sacrificial death on the cross, Jesus explained to his disciples how the Holy Spirit would abide in them and take the place of his physical presence. Then in John 14: 27 NLT he revealed this truth.
Jesus said, “I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart.”
They (nor we) could work to create such peace. It is imparted to us through relationship with him.
To impart is to make known.
God’s presence is felt as it hovers over the everyday atmosphere of the household. In times of quiet devotions and prayers or singing hallelujahs at the top of our lungs; when pushing a noisy vacuum cleaner or washing dishes … again.
In other words, it is the condition of the heart in which his Spirit rests and in thoughts of a mind that belongs to him no matter the task at hand. Peace reigns.
When God’s peace is ruling the home, the heart is secure and it is felt by all who enter. Instinctively…like our little bird tenant … we respond to the Creator’s design for us and rest in his sovereignty.
That same ‘residential’ peace journeys with us when we leave our home. So, wherever we go, peace arrives with us and is made known to others.
Often without our realizing it because its nature is from above.
Hovering peace. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 31 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.