The School Board of Highlands County investigated recent allegations against former principal Chris Doty of “sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidation in the workplace.” The allegations were investigated by law firm Ogletree Deakins.
Action was taken to remove Doty from Avon Park Middle School and he was offered a “non-administrative position with the district and would be required to successfully complete intensive training in order to maintain employment.”
In addition to action taken by the SBHC, Doty could face additional measures by the Department of Education’s Office of Professional Practices Services upon review of the investigation.
The Professional Practices Services investigates “alleged misconduct” of certified educators in Florida. If an investigation reveals misconduct, disciplinary actions can result. Ian Dohme, a program director with PPS said disciplinary actions can include anything from a letter of reprimand to probationary time to termination, depending on the nature of the incident leading to the investigation. Certain terms may be put on their employment; for example, an educator who received a DUI may not be able to transport students.
Dohme said a school district is required to report the investigation to DOE “within 30 days of finding it legally sufficient, even if the case is not complete.”
Dohme explained sometimes cases are reported to them even when an investigation is ongoing because of the circumstances, such as an incident happening on the last day of school or an educator being out on medical leave, preventing the investigation from being closed. Disciplinary actions are decided by the individual case.
In general, cases are investigated in a “first come, first serve” manner, according to Dohme. With COVID-19 restricting travel, Professional Practices Services has been dealing with a backlog that they are working through.
“So if you were to look at how long it took, in the past couple years to investigate, some of them are close to two years old,” he said.
He was optimistic that cases should be assigned and investigated within the same school year. Once assigned to a program specialist (investigator), the educator and complainant, as well as any witnesses are interviewed. With adults, they are usually “non-travel case” interviews by phone or Zoom.
The investigator sends the findings to Professional Practices Services legal counsel, who puts it together for Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s recommendation, called a “finding.” If there is no probable cause, “that’s the end of it,” Dohme said. If probable cause exists, the educator would be given options for employment, such as sensitivity training. The sanctions would fit the allegations that were proven.
According to SBHC officials, Doty’s investigation report was sent to Professional Practices Services on Oct. 22.