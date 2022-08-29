Exchange-Disney House

Bruce Michaud, 59, poses in his garage on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Tampa.

 LAUREN WITTE/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Michaud lives in a quiet, deed-restricted community. Muscovy ducks plod through manicured lawns, past homes with neutral paint and American flags swinging in the breeze. The exterior of his gray house blends in with the rest.

You would never suspect the Disney explosion inside.

