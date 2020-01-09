SEBRING — Local residents, when asked about the situation between the United States and Iran, said they don’t know yet what will happen. Like the rest of the nation, they are watching and waiting for what happens next, but they do have opinions on what they think may happen.
Last Thursday, Dec. 2, a U.S. drone strike attacked the vehicle of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who according to national news reports had been tracked by the Pentagon for years because he oversaw a network of paramilitaries, militias and terrorist groups across the Middle East and other regions that furthered Iranian interests by undermining those of the United States and its allies.
Despite being linked to sophisticated roadside bombs that killed hundreds of U.S. troops and wounded thousands more during the peak of fighting in Iraq, the Pentagon did not attack, seeking other means to halt violence against U.S. interests.
However, national news reports state that months of rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq, including the Dec. 27 death of an American contractor, led to the fatal U.S. drone strike Thursday on Soleimani’s vehicle as it left Baghdad International Airport.
It was done without Congressional approval or debate, news reports state, but officials from the Pentagon and President Donald Trump made clear the strike was meant to head off an imminent attack on Americans.
That would make it legal under U.S. law.
Trump has also said he was motivated by retribution after the death of an American contractor at an Iraqi military base, possibly by Iranian-backed militias, and violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
On Tuesday night, Iran responded with force, launching more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold U.S. troops in what appeared to be retaliation. The events have gotten local residents thinking.
“I really do think there’s going to be a war,” said Janelle Blazing of Sebring. “It will probably be a long one. Iran’s not going to back off.”
Betsy Velez of Avon Park said she’s seen a lot of people concerned, especially on social media where people have talked about preparing for a worst-case scenario.
“It seems [there’s] a lot of scary things people are saying,” Velez said, “... to be careful of your surroundings.”
Faith Blount of Sebring said her 15-year-old daughter, out of the blue, asked her if she thought there would be a “World War III.”
“I [didn’t] know how to answer her,” Blount said. “I asked her why she would ask a question like that. I literally have not had time to watch the news.”
Her daughter told her, “Because everyone is posting about it,” Blount said.
Max Sherwood of Sebring, not a big fan of war, said there are obvious times when people and a nation have to defend themselves.
Usually, he said, there is a precursor event, like Pearl Harbor, involving a surprise attack and hundreds or thousands of people killed.
“For American lives to be on the line, there has to be a reason,” Sherwood said.
Howard Waggoner, a 25-year U.S. Navy veteran, now retired, said he’d served on five different ships and at least three aircraft crews in that time, but reserved his comments.
“I prefer to leave that up to the people that have control over it,” Waggoner said. “We’ve got a good president. He’ll handle it.”
Christina of Avon Park, who declined to give her last name because of a relation to a local law enforcement officer, said she thought the killing of Soleimani was justified.
“He killed a lot of Americans,” she said.
As for what will happen next, she, like Waggoner, has put her trust in people who are overseeing the American response.
“They’re handling it,” Christina said. “I’m waiting to see what happens.”