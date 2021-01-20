The connection between smoking and heart disease, cancer, and respiratory problems gets all the attention, but the effects of smoking on hearing have long been known. If you’re one of the 40 million U.S. adults who smokes cigarettes — or someone who lives with a smoker — read on to find out how smoking is linked to hearing loss.
How does smoking affect hearing?
• Compared to nonsmokers, smokers have a 70% greater chance of developing hearing loss.
• Nonsmokers are twice as likely to develop hearing loss if they live with a smoker.
• The greater your daily average of cigarettes, the greater your risk of developing hearing loss.
• Mothers who smoke during pregnancy increase their child’s risk for developing speech-language problems.
• If you work around high levels of occupational noise, smoking increases your risk of noise-induced hearing loss.
• Adolescents exposed to secondhand smoke are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop hearing loss
Different studies have reported different suggestions for how smoking damages hearing. Here are some common culprits.
• Eustachian tube
Your eustachian tube runs from your middle ear to the back of your throat. It equalizes the pressure in your ears, and it drains the mucous created by the lining of your middle ear. Smoking leads to problems — and even blockages — in the eustachian tube, causing pressure buildup and hearing loss.
• Blood Pressure
Smoking impacts your blood pressure. The structures in your inner ear depend on good, sturdy blood flow. When your blood pressure changes, your inner ear has difficulty processing sound. In pregnant women, smoking restricts blood flow — and, therefore, the oxygen supply — to the fetus. The developing inner ear doesn’t get enough oxygen, so it develops more slowly and could lead to speech-language problems later.
• Neurotransmitters
Neurotransmitters are messengers that carry information between the cells in your body. Nicotine interferes with how your body regulates a key neurotransmitter — one that is crucial for transporting sound information from your inner ear to your brain. This means your brain isn’t getting enough sound input, so it has a harder time making sense of the sounds you hear.
• Central nervous system
The parts of your central nervous system that create your ability to hear are still developing in late adolescence. This system is easily damaged by toxins — such as nicotine — during its development, which could explain the prevalence among adolescents of hearing loss due to secondhand smoke.
Though hearing loss caused by smoking can’t be reversed, it’s never too late to quit smoking to avoid further damage to your hearing. Contact Aim Hearing to schedule an appointment to get your hearing tested!
Dr. Andrea Livingston, Au.D.
Dr. Livingston provides informative, compassionate and personalized patient care with the sole purpose of improving your hearing, tinnitus and equilibrium. If you’re concerned about your hearing or a loved one, please call (863) 658-4874 to schedule a free hearing consultation or visit www.centralflhearing.com.
