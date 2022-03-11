SEBRING — The energy crises between the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the 1979 price scare sent prices rocketing to $1 a gallon.
Ten years later, the New York Times reported that a bevvy of research into energy-efficient innovations, alternative fuels and electric cars had waned, but might come back if gasoline hits $2 per gallon.
This week, gasoline hit $4.50 per gallon, beating the previous record of $4.11 set on July 17, 2008, which would be $5.25 today, adjusted for inflation.
Whether in the 1970s or 2000s, anytime gas prices have made a jump or hit a new high benchmark, tips have followed on how to conserve fuel. What follows is a list of those and other tips from various sources, including AAA — The Auto Club, State Farm Insurance, BusinessFleet.com, ThePennyHoarder.com and the U.S. Postal Service.
Slow downWhen the oil crisis hit in the 1970s, the U.S. government set a national speed limit of 55 mph. Although abandoned on most rural highways, it still stands as a benchmark speed on most highways and saves fuel. ThePennyHoarder.com states that the faster you drive, the more wind resistance you face, creating drag and using more gasoline.
BusinessFleet.com also advises that fast starts, weaving in and out of traffic and accelerating to and from traffic lights won’t save much time but will wear out brakes and tires. Simply limiting quick acceleration and fast braking can increase fuel economy by as much as 20%, the site states.
Also, if you anticipate traffic lights and hazards, you may not have to brake suddenly and can coast into them, saving fuel.
Keep it upMaintaining your car with regular tune ups, oil changes and proper tire pressure will help reduce wasted energy in the engine. If the “Check Engine” light comes on, have it looked at by your preferred repair shop as soon as possible. It could be a problem of excessive emissions or improper fuel-to-air mixture, which could reduce your fuel economy.
The USPS states that fixing an out-of-tune car or one that has failed an emissions test can improve its gas mileage by an average of 4%, while fixing a serious maintenance problem, like a faulty oxygen sensor, can improve mileage by up to 40%.
Another way to maintain your car is to park in the shade, BusinessFleet.com states, to keep gasoline from evaporating from the car and to keep the air-conditioner from working as hard — especially in Florida.
Lighten upIf you keep tools, extra fluids, supplies or unneeded items in your trunk, back seat or storage compartments, consider removing or drastically reducing the amount you carry in the car, State Farm advises. Extra weight hurts fuel economy.
Also, if you use a roof rack, bike rack or any other kind of bolted-on equipment that is not part of the car’s aerodynamic design, you might consider taking it off your car or truck until you need it. It creates drag.
Drive lessIf you have a lot of errands to run, combine them to limit driving time, and if possible, perform the trips while on your homeward commute, using a mapping app to plan the shortest route between all of the points.
Whenever possible, use mass transportation or you can share a ride with neighbors and/or coworkers. If you can, consider riding a bike to work or for certain errands.
Trade upCompanies like Honda and Toyota gained large U.S. auto market share by selling smaller, fuel efficient cars during the 1970s oil crises. Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen — the original small car in the U.S. — still rank highly on lists of fuel-efficient gasoline and/or hybrid cars.
If you need a truck, GMC, Ford, Hyundai, Ram, Chevrolet and Honda all have models out this year that rate well at the pump. Which one works best for you, is up to you.