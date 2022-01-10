KEY WEST — A 20-ton concrete buoy, which marks the Southernmost Point and 90 miles to Cuba, is one of Key West’s famous landmarks. Tourists flock to the marker every day to take photos, snap selfies, buy a souvenir or two.
But how did such a magnet arrive in 1983 on an otherwise quiet street that leads to the water?
Ask the thieves. They kept on snatching the former signs that marked the Southernmost Point at Whitehead and South streets.
So city leaders decided to put something there to mark the spot that no one could move. And the marine-themed monument was born.
But that doesn’t mean trouble hasn’t had its way with the landmark.
In 2017, Hurricane Irma blasted the buoy with a storm surge. The concrete landmark needed TLC and a new coat of paint when the weather cleared. Last year, COVID took a toll, with workers covering the famous buoy with a blue covering to keep people from gathering.
Through the years, vandals have marked the marker with graffiti. And over the New Year’s holiday, two men went a step further with destruction, setting a Christmas tree on fire next to the attraction, which torched a part of the buoy.
City workers then went to work repairing the burned buoy by sanding and painting. Meanwhile, the tourists kept coming.
Let’s look into the archives of the Miami Herald on how the buoy came to be.
THE OPENING
Published Sept. 11, 1983
The politicians waxed patriotic about liberty, justice and the American Way. The dancers danced the rhumba and high-stepped to New York, New York within a circle of American flags. And the former and current Misses Key West helped the mayor cut the ribbon to the sounds of applause and clicking cameras.
With the barbershop quartet and the high school band, it could have been the Fourth of July in Anytown, U.S.A. It was, however, the 10th of September in Key West, the date the Southernmost City got its first permanent Southernmost Point marker, a 19.8-ton affair that tells the world that the continental United States begins just a little beyond South and Whitehead Streets.
At the end of Whitehead Street the curb is painted to let people know that Cuba is only 90 miles away. At the end of South Street there is a different story — in red, white and blue, tourists will get the message that “The U.S.A. begins here.”
“We thought this was the end of the U.S.,” said city Public Service Director Purie Howanitz as he stood at the doorway to the old cable house on the site. “Now we’re finding out it’s the beginning.
“It gets worse as you get north,” he said, laughing.
To the north, far to the north, a long invisible line that is the U.S.-Canadian border is the only sign of the Northernmost Point in the continental United States.
Simple monuments mark the geographical centers of the continental United States, at Fort Riley, Kansas, and North America, in Rugby, North Dakota, where the Germans and Scandinavians built their sod huts and grew their beets.
But Key West needed something with a little pizazz — something with the nautical flavor of the area. Besides, its signs marking the Southernmost Point kept getting carried off by college-age pranksters and even members of Britain’s Royal Air Force.
Enter C.W. (Billy) Pinder, city administrative aide and, at least for the summer, director of monuments. Standing on the spot one day, he saw a buoy offshore, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Gulf of Mexico. A few months and almost 20 tons later, the city had a marker that would not become just another decoration on some dormitory wall.
City commissioners and other dignitaries at the ceremonies Saturday said Pinder’s concrete buoy marks more than just the Southernmost Point. In speech after speech, it was noted that the maroon, yellow and black object is a reminder that while communism is only 90 miles away, liberty begins for the Cuban or Haitian refugee at South and Whitehead Streets, Key West.
While all the talk might have become a bit thick for some of those who had gathered — possibly including those in a house across from the monument who saw fit to hang the U.S. flag upside down in honor of the occasion — Mayor Dennis Wardlow was there to point out that dissent is as allowable at the Southernmost Point as at any other site in the United States.
Between speeches the Key West High School band played the national anthem and America the Beautiful. And if a faulty tape player ruined a dancing routine for the Dancing Dolls, well, that was all right. They were appreciated, anyway.
“Let’s give them a big hand,” said Pinder, mastermind and emcee. “It was really a malfunction.”
But that was about all that went wrong. An hour or so after the invocations, the several hundred who had gathered moved off to the beat of the Junkanoos, the chairs, microphones and flags were gathered up, and the Southernmost Point was left to the tourists.
Nobody seemed too worried about that. As Wardlow had said, “I think that’ll be a monument that’ll be in many, many photographs. I think it’ll be here a long time. I don’t think anybody will steal it.”