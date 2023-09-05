Fixing to storm

Hurricane Idalia, photographed by NASA 11:35 a.m. last Tuesday with wind speeds of about 85 mph, made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with a maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Researchers said hot water and hot air helped the storm drop heavy rain and winds on the Florida Peninsula 200 miles away from the eye and more than a day after landfall.

 EARTHOBSERVATORY.NASA.GOV

Hurricane Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Keaton Beach as a Category 3 storm.

She was a Category 4 storm just before hitting land, and brought a storm surge of up to 15 feet. The storm had strengthened quickly in a matter of just a couple of days from a tropical storm to a major hurricane as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico from western Cuba.

