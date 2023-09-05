Hurricane Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Keaton Beach as a Category 3 storm.
She was a Category 4 storm just before hitting land, and brought a storm surge of up to 15 feet. The storm had strengthened quickly in a matter of just a couple of days from a tropical storm to a major hurricane as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico from western Cuba.
Fortunately for more heavily populated areas in Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay, the storm kept a straight track north, but how did the storm get so strong in such a short time?
The quick answer is it drew from hot water in the Gulf and global warming/climate change. The not-so-easy-answer if this is the new norm.
Scientific American reported in 2021 that hurricanes were getting stronger, strengthening faster, moving more slowly, dumping more rain and doing so closer to coastlines.
That same year, the journal Science examined hurricane data since 1982 to see how far tropical cyclones were from land when they hit their peak intensity. They’ve been getting closer to shore each year, decreasing by about 18 miles each decade.
Still, while hurricanes have crept closer to shore, they have not made landfall more often.
Research also found that tropical cyclones have migrated farther from the equator and closer to the poles, a danger to coastal communities that haven’t seen major storms.
Some driving factors, the study showed, could be changes in ocean wind patterns, natural climate cycles and human-caused global warming. Some experts, Scientific American reported, point to Earth’s expanding tropics: The warm belt around the equator has swelled toward the poles in recent years.
This year’s NOAA State of Science fact sheet on “Atlantic Hurricanes and Climate Change” states there have been significant increases in Atlantic hurricane activity since 1980, but could not identify decade-long trends, citing a lack of good data from the early 20th century.
Still, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that more Category 4-5 storms, heavier wind and rain in all storms and more coastal flooding, thanks to sea level rise.
National Geographic, in 2020, cited a study in the journal Nature that analyzed hurricanes that hit North America from 1967 to 2018. Those in the 1960s lost 75% of their power the first day after coming ashore. A hurricane hitting land today typically loses 50% of its power in a day.
That study found warming ocean temperatures were a driving force, but also learned the air plays a part. Pinaki Chakraborty, head of fluid mechanics at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology in Japan, said existing hurricane models did not account for the increased moisture today’s hurricanes store up.
Warm air holds more moisture than cool air, and a number of previous studies had drawn a link between climate change and heavier rain with warms seas like the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Once a hurricane hits land though, it’s supposed to lose that fuel line. Researchers found that a warm atmosphere adds water to the storm, acting like a “battery pack” to keep fueling it.
This year saw an extreme heat wave over the Southeast U.S. and elevated water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and eastern Atlantic coastline.
Hurricane Idalia got over the Gulf and stayed there on a north-northeast track, getting stronger. The consensus from researchers seems to suggest that if air and water temperatures get hotter and stay there, there will be more hurricanes like Idalia.