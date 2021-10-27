Thou shalt not give false testimony.
Everyone has the right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“The Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams.
“I confess I chopped down the cherry tree.” – George Washington.
“We will leave no U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan.” – Joe Biden.
“I did not have sex with that woman.” – Bill Clinton.
“Trump colluded with the Russians to win the election.” – Mainstream media.
We have come a long ways from the principles established in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. This trip started a long time ago. We started teaching evolution in our schools. Everything started with the Big Bang. Where nothing exists before, suddenly the Total Universe existed. All life started in a puddle when a few atoms collected together in a single cell organism and suddenly they began to multiply the cell and to evolve into more complex organisms. Species that adapted to the circumstances began to evolve into other species.
Let’s test the validity of these claims that this is how everything began and developed over time. Is it believable from nothing the entire universe suddenly came to exist? Matter cannot be created or destroyed. One exception, matter can be transformed into energy by atom destruction.
A single cell organism is not simple in its structure. The identification of the DNA function in every living cell changed the understanding of the makeup of every living cell. Now, tell me that the first cell was simple in its structure. Please tell me what new species has been observed to evolve during recorded history. I have never been successful in finding a single one. A species can adapt to its environment but has never been observed evolving into something else. This is now called micro evolution rather than adaptation in our school books.
Science requires that theories must be validated by observation and that it is repeatable before it can become scientific fact. Evolution is still just a theory. Recent scientific information makes it more difficult to ever prove that it is even a valid theory.
We have tolerated this inaccurate information in our educational institutions far too long. This leads to tolerating other false information and procedures throughout the education system. Now we are hearing that basic arithmetic is racist. The revolutionary road was over protecting slavery and not for freedom from taxation without representation. But the war was started in the New England Free States not the slave states in the South. We are taught that boys can be girls if they want to believe that and make that claim. Everyone should get the same grade independent of the knowledge level of the student. Students should be promoted based upon their age not their level of knowledge. This is just a few of the problems in our current education system.
All of this is to say that our education system is in need of major correction. We must restore the value of real science and truth based upon facts and deductive and inductive reasoning in our country. Let’s all help in restoring integrity to our education system and our culture as soon as possible.
Wendell Brown is a Sebring resident. All viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.