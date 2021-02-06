Imagine, if you will, you encounter a person who’s spent the last 10 or 11 months on a desert island. Or in a coma. He or she is going to enter the real world. What do you tell them?
According to an aritcle I read on www.foxnews.com, this is the question a United Kingdom family is pondering. Joseph Flavill, aged 19, was hit by a car on March 1st, 2020. He suffered a “severe” brain injury and fell into a coma.
During the 10-11 months he slept, he was transferred to a neurological rehab center. He also caught COVID-19 twice and recovered.
He has recently regained conciousness, though he has a long way to go until he’s fully recovered. His family, who visits him via video chats, has not told him about the extent of the pandemic.
“We don’t really have the time to go into the pandemic hugely – it just doesn’t feel real does it? When he can actually have the face-to-face contact, that will be the opportunity to actually try to explain to him what has happened,” said his aunt, Sally Flavill Smith. They have explained that virus restrictions keep them from visiting him, but not much else.
His aunt wonders how he’ll take the news. “A year ago if someone had told me what was going to happen over the last year, I don’t think I would have believed it.”
I can’t speak for how the United Kingdom is dealing with the pandemic; I don’t live there. But the article got me thinking about this past year here in the United States, and just how I’d explain it to someone who hadn’t experienced it.
Who would have thought a year ago that masks would become a necessary accessory? That businesses and churches would shut down, at least for a period of time? That the term, “social distancing” would be a thing?
Did anyone imagine a year ago that Zoom meetings would sweep the land? That working from home would become the new normal? That politicians from the left and the right would turn a pandemic into a political football? (OK, some of us could imagine that last one).
In March of 2020, I was planning a trip to see grandbabies. Don and I pulled it off, squeezing in the visit before things started falling apart. Over the months I watched event after event being cancelled as the virus showed no signs of slowing down.
I learned that I spent a lot of time around other people when suddenly I couldn’t do it. And things still aren’t back to normal. Some of us wonder if “normal” is even possible anymore. If it isn’t, what will take its place?
And how do you explain that to someone who was in a coma and not sound crazy?
No one I know imagined what 2020 would be like. And even if there had been no virus, in the United States it was insane enough that you’d have a tough time convincing someone from another planet that things really did happen the way they did.
My thoughts and prayers go out to Joe Flavill and his family. He has a long road ahead of him. I hope he’s able to recover and doesn’t go into shock when he discovers the new world he’s in.
And I hope we can all put this virus in our own rearview mirrors sooner rather than later. Here’s to a more positive 2021.