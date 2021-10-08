I was recently in a conversation with a community member who took the position that our school system in Highlands County was not good. I took exception to that very strongly. The person kept promoting his point of view saying he had monitored the “data” the last three to four years. I countered by indicating that I have been in education over 50 years and in this district, over 20 years as both a teacher and an administrator and it is a strong and highly effective school district. I had all I could do to keep my professional composure.
I understand that our school district is not perfect; I haven’t seen a perfect one yet, but we can hold our own compared to any school district anywhere. You have to consider how to measure the effectiveness of any organization, especially a school district.
First, there are two kinds of “data” that can be measured. Quantitative data is the numbers and percentages that are measured. In many cases that will give an accurate picture of how things are. Measuring an engine’s performance and efficiency is effectively measured with quantitative data.
The second type of data is “qualitative.” It measures how things are done. Qualitative data is the culture, the soul of our school district. It is the people and their courage, determination, leadership and commitment to our students. These are things that are hard to measure with numbers and percentages. You can’t accurately measure a school district’s effectiveness with just one or the other, you need both.
I’ll give my discussion partner the benefit of the doubt since he is not aware of the depth and breadth of the qualitative perspective I have over the last 22 years in the district, even though he professed to be an expert with the information he had. There is no real way he could have known.
To go back to my engine analogy, the driving engine in our school district is our teachers. They are the people in front of our students every day, igniting the sparks of knowledge, understanding and skill- building. The rest of the school district resources, administration and staff, are here to keep the fuel, also known as resources, flowing to our classroom engines.
I have had the opportunity to serve in many ways in our school district. I have been an administrator, teacher’s union president, chief negotiator of the teacher’s contracts, teacher, and program developer.
In those roles I have seen how things work, and more importantly the people who make it all come together. Working in a school district is not easy. State and Federal mandates, often unfunded, put the school district in tough positions, trying to find ways to meet the mandates with ever-limited resources. Teacher workloads increase without anything being taken off their full plates. Buildings and equipment need to be maintained and/or expanded and again there is a very limited budget to meet those needs.
The challenges are real, but what people often don’t see and understand is how all those issues are handled. While other Florida school districts faced the same mandates and challenges like the economy and recently COVID, we can look at how well our School Board of Highlands County handled these challenges. Our teachers got it done regardless of the difficulties they endured. The support is there and we continue on when other districts don’t do as well.
We have a culture in our school district of finding ways to overcome the challenges. Has everyone been happy or satisfied with what had to be done? Of course not, but we continued serving our students. We have a resilient school district. The district is willing to innovate and try new approaches. A key to successful innovation in times of limited resources is to develop community partnerships to meet common goals.
Here are a few personal examples I have been involved with. I asked to start an aviation class at Lake Placid High School 22 years ago. That was a bold move since there were few if any high schools at that time providing such a program, but I was given a green light and we made it happen. It has now grown to be recognized nationally as a best practice. It is an example of a community coming together sharing resources to serve our students. Our engineering program starting next year is another example of a community partnership serving the needs of our community. The school district alone would not be able to make it happen but with the Sebring Regional Airport, Lockwood Aviation and a partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University we will have a very impressive program. These are just a few examples. Partnerships continue with our ag programs, dual enrollment programs with South Florida State College, and other community partners. Our school staff and students are active in our community.
What our school district can do with limited resources and the ability to be a partner with our community is an example of the qualitative measures that produce results and continue to develop options and opportunities for our students. We need to give credit where credit is due. We have a strong community working with our school district. The saying “It takes a village” is what is happening here in Highlands County. I would compare our school district to any other. I’m very proud of how it compares. I hope you can share in that pride.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.