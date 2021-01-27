On Jan. 5, I registered for the COVID-19 vaccine and was given an appointment for Thursday, the 7th, which I received. I then went back online and registered my friend and was given the (number deleted) for her.
At that point, the computer froze up. Not knowing whether she was actually registered, I began trying to contact the vaccine hotline. After calling every day I was able to reach a person on the 8th and was informed that "Oh, we aren't using those numbers anymore, we are putting people on a waiting list."
I gave him all her information and my email address and now I find that 3,720 people have been vaccinated. I don't know if she is actually registered, as there is no way to find out where she in on "The Waiting List."
Ed Cunningham
Lake Placid