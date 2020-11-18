Have we become soft? In World War II, we knew how to stand as a nation, we knew how to sacrifice. For the war effort, we backed conscription, rationing and major upheavals in our lives. On average we lost 220 soldier’s lives per day and we stuck to it.
This November, less the a year into the pandemic, we lost on average over 800 lives per day. Yet we are too COVID fatigued to do the right thing. And to some of us, wearing a mask is just too much to ask.
How far have we fallen?
L. Laferriere
Sebring