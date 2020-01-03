TALLAHASSEE — — With three months until “Census Day,” Florida has an outside chance to do better than previously analyzed.
With 21.48 million Floridians estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, the Sunshine State is already expected to see an increase in federal funding and political clout in the coming years because of its growing population. Florida jumped New York several years ago to become the third most-populous state and appears safely in line to see its U.S. House delegation get bumped from 27 members to 29 members after the 2020 Census.
The chances of Florida picking up a third new congressional seat are slim, but they have improved, according to the Virginia-based political consulting firm Election Data Services, known as EDS.
With the latest annual population estimates, the firm, which analyzes census and political data, estimates Florida is 172,169 people away from a third additional seat.
A large number, but a year ago Florida was 366,735 people away from a third new seat, per EDS’ calculations.
EDS said the change resulted, in part, from hurricanes, particularly Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017 and led people to move from the island to Florida.
Overall, Florida’s nearly 640-person-a-day growth during the past year was second only to Texas, and its growth rate was ninth-highest in the country.
Every 10 years, the distribution of congressional seats across the country is tweaked based on population changes, with some states gaining seats, others losing and many remaining the same. The 2020 Census will be conducted this spring, with April 1 observed as Census Day — — the day on which the new numbers will be based.
Another issue that EDS pointed out is that it remains to be seen how involved Florida will be in the head count.
EDS noted that Texas and Florida have not appropriated funds for what are known as “Complete Count” efforts aimed at getting people to respond to the Census.
“Thus, the two largest gaining states in number of seats are those that didn’t spend their own money to help the counting process,” a news release from EDS said.
“We are now at a place where the rubber meets the road,” EDS President Kimball Brace said in a statement. “How well does the Census Bureau and the Trump administration put on the greatest mobilization of government resources outside of war time? How well will the public respond and answer the Census, given the competing focuses of everyday life and the need to utilize the internet? Will the fear of foreign intervention also impact the census?”
The Tallahassee-based group Florida TaxWatch has been highlighting the need for participation in the Census, warning that “if Florida is under-represented by the count, it could cost the state millions, or even billions, of dollars.”
Two Democratic state lawmakers, Sen. Bobby Powell of West Palm Beach and Rep. Anika Omphroy of Lauderdale Lakes, have filed a proposal (SB 614 and HB 475) to set up a committee to encourage participation in the Census. The proposal is filed for the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14, but a similar effort failed to advance during the 2019 session.
The new congressional seats will take effect with the 2022 election cycle, after Florida reapportions its congressional and legislative districts.
EDS anticipates 10 seats to change hands over 17 states when the Census count is tabulated. Right now, single seats would be picked up by Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon, with Florida getting two and Texas three. Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia would each lose a seat.
Every other state would remain where they were after the 2010 Census.
HOLDING HANDS CREATES CONTROVERSY
State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat who is gay, was raised Catholic and is prolific on social media. But he drew mixed reviews after highlighting a warning received while he and his husband visited the Vatican during an end-of-the-year holiday.
In a series of tweets on Monday, Smith said he was “shocked, but not surprised” when pulled aside by someone from the Vatican’s news service who advised the couple they could be “fined or worse for holding hands and violating the penal code.”
“It’s no secret the Catholic Church has consistently opposed the rights of LGBTQ people, imposed conversion therapy on vulnerable youth and done substantial harm trying to keep us in the shadows,” Smith added in his tweets. “This was a powerful reminder that there are places in the world where LGBTQ people are punished simply for existing. Even in the US, life can be dangerous, esp. for black trans women who face increasing hate violence & whose average life expectancy is 30-35 in the Americas.”
Vatican City, which maintains the right to dismiss openly gay employees, follows the Italian penal code of 1929 regarding homosexuality. Vatican City had automatically adopted most Italian laws, but ended that practice in 2008, several years after Italy banned discrimination based on sexual orientation in employment.
As local media picked up on Smith’s tweets, he issued another on Tuesday, stating, “I hope sharing our experience opens more hearts and minds. Creating constructive dialogue and working alongside people of faith, who are both LGBTQ & allies, is how we can conquer hate together.”
The online world responded as expected.
“Why don’t you both (go to) to Saudi Arabia “Mecca” & provoke them? You know the rules at the Vatican, but you did it anyhow for attention,” one person tweeted in response. “Please go to Mecca & get back to us. Oh, take the @orlandosentinel to record the event.”
Others were more supportive of Smith.
“This is particularly stupid given that there are many cultures — — including in southern Europe — — where male friends hold hands. Sounds like the Vatican is a bit obsessive about this topic,” one tweet said.
TWEET OF THE WEEK: “The DeSantis family would like to extend a Happy New Year to all. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish this past year and look forward to an even more successful year in 2020. Wishing everyone a safe and Happy New Year!” — — Gov. Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis).