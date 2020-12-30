“How is one saved?”
Who goes into glory with Christ and who goes into the Lake of Fire everlasting? Has anyone sat down for just one minute and thought about one’s death and where they will go? What does God’s word say?
We must first understand who’s our Apostle for salvation today. Prior to the cross, it was the 12 Apostles and Jews who had to believe in the Gospel of the Kingdom, they had to repent or in other words change course, be water baptized and believe that Jesus was the Christ, the Son of the living God (Matthew 16:15,16 KJV; Matthew 3:11,KJV).
Jesus came to fulfill the covenant promises given to Abraham by God in Genesis 12; KJV.
Jesus came to fulfill the promises to the Jews only to accomplish a kingdom promised and that the Jews would become Levite Priests to be a go between God and the heathens, aka gentiles (Matthew 10: 5-8, KJV).
Before I go on, God, commands us to divide the word of truth (Timothy 2:15, KJV).
We must understand what each book in the bible is written about and to who!!!! When Israel rejected the Old Testament prophets, they rejected God, they then rejected Jesus as the Christ and finally rejected the Holy Spirit by stoning Stephen, blaspheming the Holy Spirit, the unforgivable sin. So, what did God do or what did God already expect? He raised up Saul Of Tarsus on the road of Damascus and Saul immediately was saved.
How? He didn’t repent, and be water baptized but, he was saved by God’s Grace, unmerited favor. You see folks, Christ accomplished everything on the cross that we couldn’t, he fulfilled the law and accomplished all works like repenting, confessing, tithing, the Sabbath day worship. The church is not a building but, the body of every believer. God kept secret the mystery until revealed to Paul in which he has the right to (Deuteronomy 29:29, KJV).
What is this secret revealed to Paul, not by man but, from the glorified Christ (Acts 20:24, KJV; Galatians 4:24,25; KJV) at mount Sinai where Moses received the Law but, Paul received the Gospel of Grace?
Paul stayed in Mount Siani for three years being revealed the mysteries of the gospel of grace. Our apostle for salvation, is Paul and his 13 epistles, Romans through Philemon including the book of Hebrews for the Jews that he still had a great love for. The Apostle to the gentiles primarily but, for the whole world today, is Paul, not Peter and the other 11 apostles. Even though Peter and the 11 didn’t understand the gospel of grace and were stuck with the gospel of the kingdom, Peter, finally understood God’s plan for Paul with the Gentiles explained in 2 Peter 3: 15,16; KJV.
God deals with the human race differently throughout human history. With Adam and Eve after the sin, God said, bring me a certain blood sacrifice. When the law was instituted with Moses, God said, follow the 10 commandments, ordinances and blood sacrifices. During the earthly ministry of Jesus, one had to repent, be water baptized and acknowledge that Jesus was the Christ. After the cross and now, what do we have to do for salvation?
Believe that Christ died on the cross, was buried for three days, was resurrected bodily and that his blood has the power to cleanse all sins, past, present and yes, future sins. God has forgiven all sins, you can do nothing for your own salvation, Christ did it all. All you have to do is believe it. Sin does not send one to the Lake of Fire, but unbelief or no faith does (Hebrews 11: 4-6; KJV).
Now, what is our salvation, you must believe that you are no good and a sinner in need of Christ (Romans 3:9,10; KJV; Romans 3:23; KJV; 1 Corinthians 15:1-4; KJV; Ephesians 2:8,9; KJV).
Again, folks, salvation is gained in what God wants you to have faith in. It is faith plus nothing from you. Is this so hard to believe? The true believer has peace and joy, way beyond human understanding, where secular problems have no effect on him or her.
People — when you believe, then God, sees the righteousness of Christ when he sees you, instead of your unrighteousness. The famous verse, God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth, again — believeth Him, shall not perish. The human race had to believe what God told him to believe which was different throughout human history starting after the first sin. If there is one word to describe the word of God, it would be faith.