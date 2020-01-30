Again, here I am on the second floor of Sadie's Garden Apartments on West Center Avenue, overlooking the newest project to replace the once adequate sidewalks and lights with something more elaborate and costly.
The bricks are being laid and I note to myself a concern for the woman I've seen in the past moving along the sidewalk in her wheelchair. How will she be able to navigate the newest configuration of trees and lights that are positioned in the middle of the walkway? How can people with disabilities be able to go from Lakeview Drive up to "The Circle" with this new plan, which costs so much the paper said the CRA has to tap city funds to pay for the project?
If someone will explain how this goes along with the "citizens with disabilities act" I will eat humble pie out on the sidewalk with a sign that speaks to that effect.
Libby Kahn
Sebring