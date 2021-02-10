Recently this newspaper had a story which said County Administrator Randy Vosburg ‘would like to stop honoring registration numbers for those who didn’t complete applications’ for the coronavirus vaccine. The process is not as straightforward as Mr. Vosburg seems to think. I want to tell my story.
I am more than 65 years old, have asthma and I take allergy shots. On Jan. 4 I went to the sign-up site at 8 a.m., entered my information and got a number for one of the shot time slots. When I tried to confirm the registration number, I could not. I immediately after this went through this process for every single day and time and got a registration number for each. I could not confirm any of them.
On Jan. 11 we were told to enter registration numbers that could not be confirmed the previous week and they would be honored. I entered one registration number for one time and I got a check mark. That’s all I got, nothing I could print out, just a check mark. Anyway, I shredded the paper on which I printed another number and wrote down the rest of the numbers I got on Jan. 4. I never gave these to anyone else.
I wondered whether I was even registered with my little check mark, as I never heard anything and there was no way to find any information. Next, we find the state was taking over this process and that people could register there. Not knowing whether I was really registered, I entered my information and this site even asked whether I still used an epi-pen. I still have one for emergencies, so this site seemed to know more about my health issues than the previous one. An hour after I registered with the state, I received a message about my registration. Finally, I know with certainty that I am registered.
Now who knows whether I am registered once, twice or multiple times. I certainly don’t know and I certainly did not try to game the system. I just tried to get legitimately registered once and only once.
Bill Pollard
Avon Park