Florida, as of 2020, had 21.54 million people, up 2.74 million from 2010, the fifth time in as many decades that state population grew by that much.

A century before that, in the 1920 census, the state had just 968,470 people. Not only were there fewer people on Earth, but swampy, humid Florida was hard to handle for anyone not prepared for it.

Recommended for you