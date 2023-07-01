Florida, as of 2020, had 21.54 million people, up 2.74 million from 2010, the fifth time in as many decades that state population grew by that much.
A century before that, in the 1920 census, the state had just 968,470 people. Not only were there fewer people on Earth, but swampy, humid Florida was hard to handle for anyone not prepared for it.
Floridians did their best to stay cool in Cracker-style houses that had high ceilings, big windows for breezes, tin roofs to reflect sunlight and used the chimney effect from an observation tower to draw hot air out of the house.
Many communities struggled to grow against disease: Yellow fever and malaria. The fight against these diseases would, eventually, eradicate incidence of locally-transmitted infections, but also would give the state and the world a tool it needed to grow to the size it is now: Air-conditioning.
A statue of Dr. John Gorrie (1803-1855) stands in the U.S. Capitol, for his pioneering work in refrigeration to get rid of "bad air," what the Italian word "malaria" means.
The Italians knew about the disease from the Roman Empire, and many Mediterranean cultures knew about it before them, including Mesopotamia, Egypt and Greece, as well as Far East civilizations in India and China.
The National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health states that the disease arrived in first-century Rome via traders and merchants.
Roman soldiers carried it onward, and soon "wherever Europe harbored crowded settlements and standing water, malaria flourished, rendering people seasonally ill, and chronically weak and apathetic," the NIH states.
Many historians believe falciparum malaria, the deadliest for humans, may have helped topple the Roman Empire.
Historians say malaria did not exist in the Americas before explorers, conquistadores and colonists brought strains with them, and then imported another strain by enslaving Africans, the first generations of which had genetic defenses and partial immunity.
Their descendants, Native Americans and European settlers would be more vulnerable, NIH states, and both deforestation and “wet” agriculture, like rice farming, helped breed Anopheles mosquitoes.
By 1750, malaria was common from Latin America to the Mississippi River valley to New England. By 1833, Gorrie, then a doctor in Apalachicola. By 1840, he was trying to save the population from seasonal die-offs from yellow fever and malaria.
He was convinced the cooling the "bad air" was the answer, and using the work from other 18th and 19th century pioneers of artificial refrigeration, built a machine that sent compressed air through metal pipes cooled with water. When the air expanded, it absorbed heat and cooled the room.
Gorrie got a patent in 1848 but his device never cured anyone, according to the Florida State Parks Division that maintains a museum about his. However, he laid the foundation for modern air-conditioning.
Willis Carrier (1876-1950)
while working for the Buffalo Forge Company in 1902, was asked to fix a humidity problem at Sackett-Wilhelms Lithographing and Publishing Company in Brooklyn. It that made magazine pages wrinkle and the ink run.
Based on the work of Gorrie and others, Carrier designed a system that controlled humidity using cooling coils, and soon discovered it had other applications.
Interestingly enough, Florida Parks states, it was about that same time -- 1901 -- Drs. Walther Reed, Carlos Finlay and William Gorgas would demonstrate conclusively that the Aedes Aegypti mosquito carried yellow fever virus and also the English physician Sir Ronald Ross in India identified the Anopheles mosquito as the malaria carrier.
By 1920, when Florida has less than 1 million people, Carrier started installing air-conditioning in theaters and other public-use buildings. Once Florida became malaria-free in the 1940s, air-conditioning int he 1950s and 1960s allowed visitors — some of them former soldiers and airmen who trained there — to visit and stay full-time as new residents without having to cope the way Crackers did.
Now Florida has an estimated 22.6 million people, all needing air-conditioners in their homes, workplaces, cars and public buildings, and getting it because we thought bad air was making people sick.