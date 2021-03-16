An open letter to David Dunn-Rankin, CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun:
I don’t even want to calculate the hours of my life over the last 50 years that I’ve spent in public meetings and hearings listening to self-appointed scolds telling the rest of us that we’re not preserving enough of Florida before they return to the comfort of their air-conditioned single-family homes set in manicured and usually over-fertilized subdivision lots.
That said, I was disappointed to see you begin your 03/07/21 editorial with yet another such jeremiad and follow up with a segue to your “Choose door number two – not door number one” as the rationale for a screed against Republicans for being the tight-fisted Scrooges that refuse to – and sabotage any efforts to – spend money to preserve more of Florida.
In that process, you made a blithe leap over the most fundamental question you will never get an environmentalist to answer – “How much is enough?”
I would urge you to revisit this issue and consider the following:
The Florida Dept. of State reports that Florida covers 42,085,120 ac. Of that, 34,320,000 ac, are land and 7,765,120 ac. are water. For the purposes of this discussion, we’ll leave out the water since the vast majority of that is sovereignty lands and subject to protection by the state.
An Iowa State University Census compilation shows that 91.2% of Floridians live in Urban areas. The definition of “Urban” is a moving target depending upon the agency and the purpose of the data set but let’s assume this is a reasonable number.
The University of Florida IFAS estimates that about 5,148,000 ac. or 12.2% of Florida land is in urban areas if one uses their 1999 numbers and adjusts for our current population.
The Florida Natural Areas Inventory report for February, 2020 shows that 12,816,217 ac. or 30.5% of Florida land is currently set aside in Federal, State, Local and Private Conservation Lands.
On that basis, the remaining 24,120,903 ac. or 57.3% of Florida land remains in some form of private ownership and management. I believe a reasonable assumption is that about 20,000,000 of those acres are in some form of farming and ranching to supply the food and fiber needs of the 91.2% of us that live in urban areas.
So, is 30.5% of the land area of this state devoted to conservation enough? If it’s not enough, then why not and how much is enough?
Beginning roughly with the publication of “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson in 1962, we’ve witnessed the growth of an enviro-industrial complex of lawyers, consultants, NGO’s and activists that wraps itself in the cloak of “public good.” Too often it seems that “public trough” is more apt but there is still credit where due. Certainly, many of the causes and measures they – and we — espoused and enacted were needed and have had public benefit. The Cuyahoga River no longer catches fire and one can actually fish in Lake Erie again. Large swathes of our nation have been set aside to ensure the survival of endangered species. These are all things to be celebrated but, how much is enough?
One topic you’ll seldom see discussed is the ongoing economic cost of all these set asides. Land taken off the tax roll for conservation no longer generates revenue for local and state governments. Land taken out of economic use requires continuing management in order to control access, manage wildlife, manage fuel loads to prevent destructive wild fires, restore areas that may have been degraded, and preserve ecological functions. That’s not cheap; ask any landowner that depends upon effective management of the land resource in order to survive economically. Collectively, we absorb these costs on conservation lands in the name of balancing our economy with our environment but you’ll seldom, if ever, see a forthright discussion of those costs when public ownership is touted as the cure-all for our environmental ills; much less the long-term nature of those recurring costs.
So, how much is enough? If you ask the barber if you need a haircut, I can just about guarantee you the answer will be yes. If you ask an eco-activist if we need to set aside more of Florida in conservation lands, my bet will be the answer is yes and, unfortunately, we’ve reached the point of demonizing those who dare question the orthodoxy of that position.
The theme of your editorial leaves no doubt where you stand on the issue, but I would ask you to open your mind to the root question of how much is enough?
With 30.5% of Florida already set aside in conservation lands, it’s plain to me that reasonable people need to have a serious discussion. How much is enough?
John M. Tallent is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.