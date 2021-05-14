How much should government be restricted?
If government acts in support of religion are wrong in public spaces why aren’t all government acts to support all social issues just as wrong? We are not to be forced to support any religion but we are forced to support public education, social welfare programs and laws directed at special groups because of other moral foundations?
If our government is not allowed to favor a religious act open to all people, then our government should be restricted from favoring any moral acts from faith (even no God is a moral base) base, or lack of faith-based, social actions.
Government, if equally applied, must be always “equally applied.” If selecting a moral cause then stop forcing your morals unevenly. When forcing others to suffer under The Rule Of Law, look in the mirror to see where your own moral abuses of others by government exist.
James Bell
Sebring