You buy a house in a nice neighborhood, invest money to upgrade it, and move in with the expectation of a quiet comfortable home. What we got was a neighbor who built a barn structure to house a mechanics shop and a welding area at the corner of Hammock and Kingswood.
Thursday his SUV caught on fire just in front of his new barn. He couldn't put the fire out with dirt (if he is running a business, where are his fire extinguishers?) The fire department put the fire out but had it spread to his welding area, would his gas tanks blown up? There are houses with children behind his building.
Can you imagine having a burning gas canister explode through your house? He exposed all of us to a very dangerous situation. We are not zoned commercial and there have to be laws about how far from a private home a dangerous business can be located.
This is a dangerous situation that needs to be addressed immediately. The code enforcement has been notified. My call to the zoning department has not been returned. Don't let children be injured or killed while the city thinks about this situation.
Margaret Curie
Sebring