Florida historically has had one of the lowest wage bases and is heavily dependent on tourism and our winter guests. Florida needs to diversify its economy, but that’s not as easy as it sounds.
There is a fierce competition among the 50 states to recruit high-paying jobs and corporate headquarters. The states that win at this game will spend boatloads of taxpayer money to recruit these companies.
But is it really fair to someone working for $15 an hour to see our state take Florida taxpayer dollars and make a gift to a wealthy Fortune 500 company as a “relocation incentive”? There is certainly understandable anger about perceived corporate welfare.
Is there a way to balance two competing objectives: minimize corporate welfare while helping to ensure we add high-paying jobs as we diversify Florida’s economy?
What Florida chose to do was create “The Qualified Target Industry Tax Refund Program” to attempt to bridge the two worthy goals: minimize corporate welfare while creating new high-paying jobs. Florida’s TaxWatch organization describes the program as follows:
“It is a performance-based program that refunds some of the taxes a business has already paid, but only after it is verified that the contracted requirements have been met, including the promised increase in high-wage jobs. The program is only available to the most sought-after industries with the biggest economic benefit and only those that have not yet decided to locate or expand in Florida.
”The program also has bipartisan legislative support, is loved by state and local economic developments agencies, and consistently outperforms expectations, with businesses creating significantly more jobs than were required. And most importantly, the program provides taxpayers with a significant return-on-investment of more than 5 to 1 — producing more than $5 of additional state revenue for each dollar the state pays out in refunds.”
Unfortunately, Florida let this program lapse and in the last two legislative sessions have chosen not to extend the program.
TaxWatch describes the impact of the lost of the Target Industry Tax Refund program in part as follows:.
“Survey research and professional opinions indicate that incentives are not likely to be a primary consideration in site selection. However, practitioners indicate it can be a disqualifying factor at the initial stage (a fatal flaw) and may be a deciding factor or the deciding factor at the final stage.
”Panelists at a program held by the Florida Economic Development Council bemoaned the loss of QTI, saying that Florida is now ‘out of the game’ when it comes to attracting new business from out of state and that despite Florida’s many business climate assets, it cannot compete with incentives offered by states like Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.
”Recently, Florida — specifically Tampa — lost two “mega projects” to North Carolina — Honeywell’s global headquarters and health care giant Centene’s massive new campus — over a million square feet of office space and more than 3,200 jobs. While there were many other factors involved, the loss of QTI likely played a role.”
Florida TaxWatch was founded to promote effective and efficient government. Part of their annual effort is to publish a list of Florida budget “turkeys” it recommends the Governor veto as inappropriate pork-barrel spending. When an institution like TaxWatch recommends government spending, it is worth taking notice.
Contrary to what political parties and many political pundits would have us believe, most government decisions are not black and white. They are often the result of competing worthy goals like minimizing corporate welfare and diversifying Florida’s economy.
How do we have civil discussions when two worthy priorities are in conflict? How would you decide how Florida should compete in the corporate relocation game?
Share your thoughts?
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .