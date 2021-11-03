Do you want a hearing aid that is small and not noticeable or do you just want the best hearing available? You can have both.
I often have patients who come in and want to wear an invisible hearing instrument but have been told that they could not wear one. I find that simply isn’t the case for many people.
Starkey Hearing Technologies has been building custom hearing aids – the kind that fit in your ear – for decades. In fact, they are the largest manufacturer of custom hearing aids in the world. This expertise has led them to develop the IIC (invisible in the canal) hearing aid back in 2010. This aid sinks deep into the ear canal, it’s virtually undetectable.
Since that creation they have made it stronger and even smaller ... and in May of 2016 they made it have wireless connectivity. In August of this year they released their tiniest hearing aid with Bluetooth connectivity.
Starkey is the first company to release an in-the-canal Bluetooth rechargeable hearing aid. And they beat everyone by over 1 1/2 years. They are tried and true without all the kinks.
In addition to its small size and invisibility, the microphone’s position deep inside the canal preserves the natural resonance of the canal thus retaining the localization capabilities of the pinna. This positioning also allows the telephone to be held normally to the ear. Its small size, cosmetic appeal and superior performance made this a popular choice for wearers everywhere.
It’s popular, but it isn’t always right for everyone. Why? Well, first of all, the size and shape of your ear is important. There has to be enough room for the components. If you were told you could not wear one, ask why? Most people don’t know why they were told they couldn’t wear the IIC. Starkey Hearing Technologies builds one of the smallest on the market so we don’t have that issue very often.
Another reason that may prohibit the IIC choice is the patient’s dexterity. They are small and while typically easy to put in, if you have dexterity issues it can be challenging. If the patient has a severe to profound loss it may not generate enough power and you may need a larger custom aid or an aid that fits over the ear.
Not all hearing aid styles work for all patients, that is why it is important to see a licensed hearing professional. Hearing professionals have the training and the equipment to inspect your ears, take impressions, determine the degree and type of hearing loss that you have, and prescribe the hearing solutions to fit your unique hearing and lifestyle needs.
Purchasing hearing aids is an investment towards improving the quality of your life, communicating with loved ones and perhaps fulfilling occupational requirements. Working with a licensed hearing healthcare professional will provide fitting expertise and important comprehensive follow up care will help ensure success with your better hearing journey ... whether it is with an IIC, or an aid over the ear.
Having problems hearing? Don’t put off getting your hearing corrected. Life can be so much brighter with better sound. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.