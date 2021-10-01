How soon we forget
Freedom of choice. Is it no longer a liberty all Americans are born with? Remember at the heightened outbreak of the COVID-19 virus last March, nurses were considered heroes. We saw all the signs in front of hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities: “Heroes work here.” Well, nurses died there as well.
Nursing, a most trusted vocation in our country. Loving, compassionate, spiritual, kind, considerate, a healer, a visionary, a listener. Nurses put those they cared for before themselves. They chose to care for patients with COVID, despite the risks to themselves and their families. Long hours, unbearable fatigue, witnesses to abundant loss of life despite attempts to save their patients.
Once angel heroes, nurses are now being threatened under the unconstitutional vaccine mandate to choose: either take the vaccine or lose your job. Nurses will not submit to communist led directives. Nurses, like all Americans, have the freedom of choice. Nurses will not support a government that will decide who will live and who dies. Amidst all the deviations our country is witnessing, these changes are increasingly worse.
Nurses would rather follow the teachings of Christ, than the threatening directives of our federal government. God help us.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park