New parents face a host of challenges upon bring their newborn sons and daughters home, not the least of which is childproofing their homes so the newest additions to their families are safe and sound. The strategies moms and dads employ when childproofing their homes will change as youngsters grow older and more curious, but the following are a few tips to get parents started.
- Install safety latches and locks on cabinets and drawers. Curiosity might start to take over at the moment infants learn to crawl, so new parents should install safety latches and locks on all cabinets and drawers in their homes. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that such latches and locks can prevent access to a host of potentially harmful items, such as medications, cleaning products, knives, and other sharp objects.
- Use anti-scald devices. Burns from hot water can quickly cause significant burns to young children’s skin, so install anti-scald devices that regulate water temperature and reduce the risk of kids being burned. The CPSC also recommends lowering water heaters to 120 F to further reduce the risk of burns.
- Use safety gates at stairways and in rooms that are off limits. Safety gates around stairways and in doorways of prohibited rooms can reduce the likelihood of potentially harmful falls and keep kids out of rooms where they might be harmed. Place gates in the doorways of rooms that contain sharp objects, work tools, substances that can prove harmful if ingested, and any other items you don’t want inquisitive tots to come into contact with. Make sure all safety gates at the top of stairways are the kind that can be nailed into the wall.
- Attach bumpers to the edges of sharp furniture. Corner and edge bumpers can reduce the risk of injury when kids bang their heads on sharp furniture such as coffee tables or other items with hard edges. Make sure the bumpers are firmly secured before allowing youngsters into the room.
Infants, toddlers and young children are vulnerable to injury around the house. Parents can reduce that injury risk by taking several steps to childproof their homes. More childproofing tips are available at www.cpsc.gov.