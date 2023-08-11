The Cole sisters are proud to be country girls. They’ll be happy to tell people all about their kin, who settled in Fort Kissimmee in the 1800s.
They tell stories of the six generations that came before them and still reside in the Heartland. Kelsey Cole, 25, and Kellie Cole, 21, love to talk about “How to Eat Swamp Cabbage,” the book they co-authored. The book with the catchy name will be released on Sept. 4.
“We’ve been so lucky to have a family with such a diverse background,” Kelsey said.
The young lades have a dozen other siblings from blended families. Every year, the very large family has a reunion on the Fort Kissimmee property, located on the property of the Avon Park Air Force Range which is northeast of Avon Park.
“We’ve both been writing our whole lives,” Kelsey said.
The sisters could be twins the way they finish each other’s sentences. It can be hard to keep up with which woman said what.
“We are big readers,” Kellie said.
The girls agreed they have big imaginations and have been writing poetry for years.
“As we got older, we started bouncing ideas off of each other,” Kelsey said. “It’s always been a hobby.”
Their passion for prose has been handed down from their mother Reba Arledge and their aunt. Arledge would take books on road trips. The Cole sisters credit their mom for fostering a love of written words.
“I remember, there would be times where we would go on a road trip and we would take turns reading books to her out loud because she’d be driving,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey said their teachers and family were big supporters. The sisters explained how they came up with the idea for the book.
“It was just before our Fort Kissimmee meeting around May and I had a title of a book I wanted to write,” Kellie said.
She approached her sister and asked Kelsey what she thought of the name. Her response may have been kismet.
“I have an idea what that may be about,” Kelsey answered. “What if we made it like a post-apocalyptic dystopian Florida, survival type thing?”
The next thing they knew, the first chapter was written. The girls swapped notes back and forth. They would bounce chapters back and forth to each other. The sisters used apps on their phones and Google Docs.
“Within a week, we had a full book,” Kellie said.
The book’s first rough draft was done in about a week. The Coles have had several people “Beta” read the copy for them and give them feedback. The self-published book will be released on Sept. 4 and available on Amazon as an E-book, hard and soft covers. They would like to see the book in local stores and the library.
The main character is a young woman whose name is Zerelda “Zee” Mae Thompson from a future time in Sebring after a civil war. While the authors said there isn’t much reality, locals will recognize places.
Kelsey said the book doesn’t focus on the “why” of the civil war, just the aftermath. Very few people are left and Zee has been by herself for quite some time but eventually finds children of varying ages. The children are trying to survive in the wasteland on their own. Zee intervenes and “shows them how to live off the land, Florida style.” She teaches the young people what is safe to eat and use as medicine.
“They band together to survive, what could be potentially a very dangerous but also one of the most beautiful, breathtaking places in the world,” Kelsey said.
The well-traveled authors love their Highlands home and feel there is nothing as beautiful in the world.
Without giving any spoilers away, Zee and the children must avoid some rough, ex-military men who are still spoiling for a war. In addition, they must fight Mother Nature and starvation, no power, etc.
“They’re just a bad band of dudes,” Kellie said.
The swamp cabbage cooking is taught in the book. The ladies have also added a swamp cabbage recipe in the book.
Swamp cabbage, a vegetable, is made from the heart of the swamp cabbage tree, also known as the palmetto palm, sabal palm or cabbage palm, which also serves as Florida’s official state tree. Although the cabbage palm grows wild it is protected since it is the state tree of Florida. Residents should get permission before cutting one down. The preparation of the tree’s heart has been transformed into the Swamp Cabbage dish tougher layers of the cabbage palm are stripped away until only the tender portion is left. Swamp Cabbage tastes sweet and feels like young bamboo shoots, according to American Restaurant.
There is a prequel and a sequel in the works for this family-adventure book, the Cole sisters said. This is a you-adult genre.