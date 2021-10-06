Food shortages are continuing as grocery stores face supply chain issues and fewer deliveries. I highly recommend that you learn to freeze some things for the winter season. It’s also a good idea if you live in snowy areas and don’t feel like driving out in a blizzard to get one lemon!
Here’s how you do it:
Parsley – Parsley is known as a blood cleanser, and diuretic. Take a bunch and cut off the stems, and wash them well. Spread them out on a clean towel and dry them the best you can. Try to get as much water off as possible. You can chop them nicely if you want to, but this is optional. Once dry, put them in a little storage bag and seal tightly getting out as much air as you can.
Kale – Kale contains many anti-cancer compounds and antioxidants. Take a kale bunch and cut it into pieces then wash it very well. Drain it and pat it dry with paper towels. Lay the pieces out on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper. Freeze that for an hour, or even overnight then take it out and you’ll have individual pieces of kale. Store those in a big storage bag. If you don’t do it this way, you’ll wind up with one big green glob that’s hard to work with!
Carrots – I cut off the green tops and the very ends of the carrots, then peel them. Rinse them and chop into slices. Blanch the carrots for three minutes in hot water, and cold water. Lay the slices out on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper. Dry them off completely. Freeze the whole tray for a few hours and then transfer to freezer bags. Carrots contain beta carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body, and you need A for good eyesight, beautiful skin and a strong immune system.
Rosemary and Thyme – Every rice dish and soup I make contains rosemary and thyme. The compounds in both rosemary and thyme exert strong antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory actions on the body.
Rinse them and then remove the leaves off the sprigs and put a tablespoon of herb into each cube of an ice cube tray. Then pour some good olive oil over each “cube” and freeze the whole tray. This does not impact the quality of your oil, don’t worry. When ready to use it, just put a cube into your soup and cook with it.
Lemons – I use lemon juice in my marinades, smoothies and teas. Honestly, I never want to be without lemons! Wash the lemons well and slice them or cut into wedges. Dry them and put into your labeled storage bag and freeze. You can freeze zested lemon rind too, store it in a small glass container.
To maintain freshness, make sure your fruits, vegetables and spices are as dry as possible and use a straw to siphon out all air in the bag as you seal it. If you’re interested in freezing more fruits and veggies, I have a longer version of this article posted at my website suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.