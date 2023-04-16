Recent homelessness situations have pushed a question to the forefront: How can people help?
Jane Breylinger of Hands for Homeless in Avon Park advises people to ask the right questions, so others get the help they need and not what they don’t.
Without good communication or goals, things can go wrong, as they have in three recent cases.
In February, people staying with a resident in Fairmount Mobile Estates in Sebring had piled up scrap metal outside the home, and broke into vacant homes. They ended up arrested.
Also in February, a couple evicted from a mobile home park in Sebring, who’d bought an RV as a new home, lost it to a fire while staying with a homeowner. She’s now asked them to move out.
In early March, several people got evicted by a landowner from the camp in Sebring they’d set up in woods between Sebring Parkway and State Road 17.
In all cases, they ran afoul of codes and/or a landowner and didn’t know where to go or whom to call for help. Breylinger had some advice for people on how best to help.
Ask questionsStart asking questions before donating to a person or organization. Find out how far donations to a nonprofit go to help others, especially money.
“I don’t have a lot,” Breylinger said. “When I have it, I want to make a difference.”
If donating to people, find out exactly what kind of help they need. It can help with finding the right help and prevent them losing hope, Breylinger said.
“False hope is just more frustrating for folks who are homeless,” Breylinger said. “Adding misdirection, that’s not good.”
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Set a time frame{/strong}To help someone personally, set a time during which the person can get a job, bring in more income and set up their own place.
If renting or staying in a mobile home park, know how long a non-family member can only stay if their name is not on the lease, and whether or not the resident’s permission affects that.
Breylinger said it’s usually three days. If you don’t have a community covenant to follow, a homeowner can set the time, and even re-evaluate how long someone can stay after that.
“Not everybody is good at boundaries,” Breylinger said.
Set goalsAnyone’s goal should be to get employment paying enough to have a person self-sustaining by a certain time, Breylinger said. People with medical, physical or mental issues might be able to get disability.
Most programs won’t help people with felony convictions, however, and that can keep some people out, she said.
Cover rentRent should be no more than one third of income. However, Breylinger said low incomes in places like Highlands County have prompted some programs to allow people to pay half or three-fourths of monthly income for rent.
They then have to find a way to get food, or gasoline.
TransportationGetting around costs, too, Breylinger said, especially for one’s own car. Some get rides with others, ride a bicycle or walk.
She’s seen many Hands for Homeless clients make several trips on a bicycle to carry home food for a family. There’s no public transportation, she said, for commuting or for grocery or errand trips. It’s mostly medical trips.
Don’t judgeBreylinger has seen people arrive for food distribution in nice cars. If it isn’t an old car they’re still paying off, they’ve gotten a friend to drive them, she said.
“That’s why we have to watch our ‘judgey,’ too,” Breylinger said. “It doesn’t look good on us.”
ContactsFor people wanting to help with money, food or other donations, there are several churches and organizations in the county who assist individuals who are homeless but ask questions to make sure where the donations are being used. This would be a safer way to be reassured the donation gets used in the proper manner instead of giving it directly to the individuals in need. Matter of fact, many churches collect donations and give them to a local non-profit organization like the Hands For the Homeless, Avon Park Church Service Center or Hope Haven Transitional Housing in Sebring. United Way of Central Florida — Highlands County Division and the Champion For Children Foundation can also assist when there are children and families involved. To reach one of these non-profit organizations, here is their information:
• Hands For Homeless - Jane Breylinger, Administrator; 151 Robert Britt St., Avon Park, FL 33825; phone, 863-212-8941; email, handsforhomelessap2@gmail.com; website, handsforhomeless.org.
• Avon Park Church Service Center - Pastor Tom Finneran, Executive Director; food distribtution center location, 104 S. Railroad Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825; phone, 863-452-6464; email, churchservicecenter@gmail.com; mailing address is P.O. Box 1962, Avon Park, FL 33826. Hours of operation for food distribution center is 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Friday.
• Hope Haven Transitional Housing - Leslie Behm, Director; phone, 863-873-1383; location in Sebring; email, hopehavenhighlands@gmail.com; website, hopehavenhighlands.wixsite.com/hope.
• Champion For Children Foundation - Carissa Marine, Chief Executive Officer; 419 East Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870; office number 863-382-2905; fax number, 863-382-2928
• United Way of Central Florida — Highlands County Division - 863-648-1500, ext. 230.