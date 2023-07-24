Sarasota saw another malaria case last week, which when added to other cases in the past month, makes seven for Florida and eight in the nation.
What makes this worrisome is the fact that Florida and the United States have not seen a locally-transmitted outbreak of malaria in 20 years. Typically, malaria arrives in the U.S. with people who have visited more malaria-prone areas of the world.
Three weeks ago, Florida had only four cases. Texas still has just one case, unrelated to the Florida cases.
In the wake of this outbreak, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County has issued warnings and tips, listed below, to reduce the number of mosquitoes in the yard and community.
Right now, the Health Department at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring also has a limited supply of mosquito dunks to treat standing water and prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents can get these tablets by visiting the Health Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Otherwise, to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in and around the house, or from following people around, heed the following tips.
Prevent• Drain pool covers, buckets, coolers, cans, pots, toys or any other container that may accumulate rain or sprinkler water.
• Cover boats and vehicles with tarps or rain covers that won’t accumulate water.
• Empty and clean bird baths and pet water bowls at least once a week.
• Discard items such as pots, pans, broken appliances, tires, and other items not being used.
Protect• Despite current hot temperatures, everyone can cover up to prevent mosquito bites. This includes long sleeves, long pants, socks and closed-toe shoes.
• Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and to clothing, according to label instructions, but never under the clothing. Repellents with 10-30% DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are effective.
• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
Clean up• Clean out troughs and gutters.
• Remove old tires or drill holes in playground tires to let water drain.
• Turn over or remove empty plastic pots.
• Pick up all beverage containers and cups.
• Check tarps on boats or other equipment that may collect water.
• Replace water in birdbaths and pet/animal feeding dishes at least once a week.
• Change water in plant trays, including hanging plants, at least once a week.
• Remove vegetation or obstructions in drainage ditches that prevent the flow of water.