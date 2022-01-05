According to a voting rights roundup by the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 19 states have passed 34 laws restricting access to vote, and more than 440 bills with provisions restricting voting access have been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions. State legislatures enacted far more restrictive voting laws in 2021 than in any year since the Brennan Center began tracking voting legislation.
Risa Brooks and Erica De Bruin of Marquette University reminded us in their article on the 18 steps to breaking down a democratic government that:
“Democracy is most likely to break down through a series of incremental actions that cumulatively undermine the electoral process, resulting in a presidential election that produces an outcome clearly at odds with the voters’ will. It is this comparatively quiet but steady subversion, rather than a violent coup or insurrection against a sitting president, that Americans today have to fear most.”
Governor (Ron) DeSantis did not get the memo about overturning a democracy with a thousand small cuts. He has proposed a large and expensive special police force under his control to find wrongdoing in our county voter registration offices. No other state has this law. He is approaching the thousand small cuts with a machete.
This is a useful first step in following the model of autocrats, who want elections that always yield a huge majority for the strong man. When asked why Florida needs 52 special police when our last election was in his favor and highly praised for being corruption-free, DeSantis replied that they will find something wrong. The real story here is that if DeSantis or Trump have to call up state vote counters in 2024 and demand thousands of new votes, they will not be denied. And, if the special police can find some trivial mistakes to exploit, perhaps some voters will disenfranchise themselves.
I interviewed nonpartisan Karen Healy, Highlands County supervisor of elections, to determine whether fraudulent voting was out of control in our county. She reported that no one had used another person’s name to vote – and that if they did, she had adequate staff to investigate. Three out of 52,472 votes (0.000057 %) in Highlands were considered suspicious, but no one was charged by the state attorney. Karen Healy quoted another county supervisor of elections as saying DeSantis’s proposal was a solution looking for a problem.
DeSantis plans to spend $5.7 million to hire 52 staff including 20 sworn law enforcement officers. They would have a generous support budget including $663,560 to buy a new fleet of vehicles.
DeSantis clearly has something else in mind for his proposed new militia, and we have to assume the worst for this proposal if it is not killed before legislators open a new session on Jan. 11. It is time for everyone, including Republicans, who cares for our democratic institutions to step up.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.