Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.