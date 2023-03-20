SEBRING — Ask VISIT Florida how to make your business or destination more accessible to travelers with special needs, and you might just get a lot of answers.
Beyond just following the guidelines for walkways, doorways and counters recommended by the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, you can do a lot with customer service and consideration to make people feel more welcome and relaxed.
If your business or destination isn’t on the list, try to find out why not, and do whatever you can to make travelers, and just those from the local community, feel more at home.
First, allow service animals. More people today have service animals trained to help them with daily tasks, and visitors who need them will bring them. Make sure your business can accommodate them.
Be prepared to read out menus or room rates to people who either have vision problems or cannot see.
Have a pad of paper and a pen handy for someone to write a question or answer to you, for whatever reason.
Let people know you are accessible, meaning they can call on you at any time for help.
Always direct your comments and questions to the person with the disability, not their companion and/or helper.
When you are talking with a customer, never interrupt their question or answer.
Move trash cans away from elevator buttons and away from doors. Being unable to reach a button or door is bad enough without it being obstructed by something sitting in the way.
Designate a “quiet room,” some place where people for whom too much sensory input can be distracting or debilitating.
If you have televisions on in the lobby, lounge and other areas, turn on closed captioning. It will help those who cannot hear and even those with good hearing who are seated too far away to hear it.
Along the same lines, include subtitles in any video marketing pieces you publish.
Reduce tension in door springs to allow people greater ease at pushing them open.
If you see someone struggle, you may want to help, but always ask before you do.
Be patient, and let customers take their time. They’re on vacation. Let them enjoy it.
Also never touch anyone’s equipment without permission, to include motorized and non-motorized chairs, oxygen tanks or other devices.
Make sure, also, that there is enough light at your destination for people who can see to read menus, find their way and locate whatever they need to find.
Finally, be open to feedback. It’s always good to know what you did right, and what you can do better.