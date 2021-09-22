Being sedentary will raise your blood pressure. Researchers evaluated 28 older women with hypertension and made them exercise. They compared the results to 17 other women who maintained their normal (sedentary) lifestyle and did not exercise. They had them exercising routinely for nine months and their blood pressure numbers improved. Then they had them rest without any kind of training, and their markers all went to pot. Essentially, exercise helped to reduce both systolic and diastolic pressures, as well as resting heart rate but after sitting around, there were no longer any benefits.
It’s not like we had to have a study to know this, but the topic of maintaining healthy blood pressure reminded me of another story I want to share with you today. A new acquaintance of mine mentioned he was taking atenolol pills for his blood pressure (and only that), and it concerned me because prescribers today should already know that the drug is not super useful for this purpose. There was a study a long time ago in the Lancet in 2004 which caused the drug to fall from grace. It didn’t appear to work much better than placebo so doctors started using other medications to manage hypertension.
Regardless, there are 3,788,125 people still taking the medication in the U.S. and over 18 million prescriptions were written for it in 2019. Since it’s not too useful for high blood pressure, maybe you are taking it for an off-label indication such as migraine or anxiety? The drug may also used to relieve chest pain (angina) and help with essential tremors.
Some research indicates that if atenolol is used in combination with another medication for hypertension, then it’s beneficial. More modern treatments include ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitors like enalapril, and even better, the ARB drugs such as candesartan. There is the category of Calcium Channel Blockers too, drugs such as amlodipine, or nifidepine and these are considered modern treatments.
Doctors sometimes use diuretics to reduce fluid volume in the body and these work via your kidneys. There are many agents today, and your doctor selects the best drug for you based upon your specific medical problem, age, kidney/heart function and even your race.
Atenolol (and also propranolol) belong to the larger category of beta blockers. These drugs may increase potassium levels and reduce CoQ10 levels. They may also reduce melatonin, your sleep hormone. If you would like to read my longer article on this, I can email it to you if you sign up for my newsletter at suzycohen.com.
In the meantime, Make sure you are working with a qualified professional to make appropriate changes to your diet, lifestyle and medication regimen. Blood pressure elevations do not happen overnight, they are the symptom of another disease so please do not ignore the warning signs of headache, nose bleeds, fatigue and edema.
