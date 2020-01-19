No homeowner wants to be confronted with plumbing problems, which many associate with costly repairs and water damage. But many plumbing problems are preventable if homeowners take the time to learn about them and make the effort to nip them in the bud before they become something major.
- Clogged kitchen sink: Kitchen sinks get used quite a bit in the average home, and what makes its way down the sinks can contribute to plumbing problems. Avoid pouring gravy, grease, cooking oil, or fat down the kitchen sink, as these substances can cling to the pipes and lead to a backed up sink and a potentially messy situation. Discard thick liquids and sauces in the trash can instead of the sink. Periodically turn the faucet on as hot as it can go and run it for a few minutes to dislodge anything that might have stuck to the pipes.
- Clogged shower drain: The pipes in the shower/bathtub can easily become clogged as well. Hair is the main culprit when shower drains get clogged, so install hair traps that catch any hair you and others might shed while they are bathing. Instruct each person to remove their hair from the drain upon getting out of the shower. If you suspect the drain might already be on its way to clogging, use a wet/dry vac to remove any hair that might have started piling up in the pipes.
- Washing machines: Few homeowners may think to periodically inspect their washing machines, but normal wear and tear on washing machine hoses can gradually build up, potentially leading to flooding if left unchecked. Periodically inspect hoses for cracks and other damage, replacing them if they look especially vulnerable.
- Water heater: Water heaters also can produce plumbing problems if homeowners don’t keep an eye on them. Rusty tank fittings on water heaters are a warning sign that the heater might need some repairs. When left unchecked, water heaters can cause flooding that produces significant water damage, and water heaters may even need to be replaced, which can be very expensive. If you detect any problems with your heater, call in a plumber to confirm if anything is awry and address the problem.