Food today is frequently contaminated and it’s getting scary. Case in point, recently I wanted to make a salmon fillet with lemon and onion slices on top of it, and serve it with a baked potato and a salad with tomatoes. Such a simple dinner, what could go wrong? A lot! The meal could not be made because every single item I had in the house had been recalled due to contamination or was rotten.
1. Onions and Fish.
Every single onion had to be thrown away because of a nationwide recall due to salmonella contamination. This was a massive recall in case you didn’t know.
Salmon was questionable. I had bought it locally, and then found out the salmonella outbreak involved in many states, was traced back close to home in Denver, Colorado. Ended up throwing the fish out just in case.
2. Slimy Lettuce.
I tried to make a salad. I opened the package of three heads of baby Romaine and two of them were dissolving right before my eyes – dripping with wet, slimy liquid, a sign of decomposition.
3. Rotten Tomatoes.
The tomatoes I bought in a plastic covered three-pack container were covered in white mold on the underside.
4. Moldy Lemons.
I had gone to a big box retailer and purchased a large bag of lemons. Two days later I went to the kitchen eager to use them, and every lemon had to be thrown out due to whitish-green mold festering on them.
5. Bad Potatoes.
I wanted to make a baked potato, but upon peeling them, they turned bright green.
The details regarding my potato problem are posted at my website in a longer version of this article, which you can read at suzycohen.com. This article also includes numerous other recalls, as well as more solutions about how to treat food borne illness.
Since there have been many fatalities and a spike in hospitalizations from food poisoning, please seek professional medical attention if you get sick because things can go south pretty quickly if it’s listeria, salmonella, E. coli, norovirus, clostridium, hepatitis and others that are lurking around right now.
Recognize the symptoms and seek medical attention immediately if you experience severe vomiting or watery diarrhea, fever, chills, weakness, fainting, dehydration, painful or unrelenting stomach cramps, a stiff neck, jaundice and vertigo.
Here’s how you can treat mild symptoms:
1. Change your diet and maintain hydration with electrolytes.
2. Try over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as Imodium or Pepto-Bismol help sometimes with mild diarrhea. These drugs are for mild, self-limiting gastroenteritis, not severe food borne illness.
3. Drink herbal tea with chamomile peppermint, ginger or fennel. These are available commercially.
If something has a bad odor, is slimy or tastes funny just throw it out. Don’t eat anything questionable because the risk to benefit ratio is bad. Stay informed and keep track of food (and drug) recalls by visiting the FDA’s website.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.