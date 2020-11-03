SEBRING — Poll workers may expect to see a lot of first-time and once-in-a-long time voters turn out for this year’s Election Day. If you are one of those people, or you normally vote by mail and chose to vote in person for the first time in a while, you may not know all of the rights you have at the polling place, and some of the things you can’t do. Even those of us who think we have the process memorized might forget a few things.
Here, straight from the Florida Department of State and your local Supervisor of Elections Office is a list of some of the accommodations you can get and some of the privileges you don’t get.
The ‘zone’
The first thing you’ll notice is a 150-foot no-solicitation zone marked around the polling precinct, to prevent anyone from promoting a candidate or vote on an issue to the waiting voters.
Inside that radius, people are not allowed to:
- Ask someone for their vote
- Offer to assist someone to vote
- Ask for someone’s opinion
- Ask for a contribution
- Conduct a poll, with the exception of an exit poll
- Ask someone to sign a petition
- Sell any type of item
- Distribute political or campaign material or handouts
- Display political advertisements or campaign materials.
The only exception is voters who, without loitering, enter and exit the polling place only to vote.
Voters may wear campaign buttons, shirts, hats or other paraphernalia, but may not then stand within the 150-foot radius and promote their candidate.
Workers
Poll workers, more strictly, must remain nonpartisan in their appearance and behavior while on duty inside the no-solicitation radius of any early voting or Election Day polling place..
Poll workers, by state law:
- May not wear campaign buttons, shirts, hats or any other politically-oriented items.
- May not discuss any candidate, political party, issue or related topic with other poll workers, poll watchers or voters.
- May not have any written campaign or related material visible to others.
The line
All eligible voters standing in line at the polling place before the early voting closing hour or before 7 p.m. on Election Day shall be allowed to vote. Poll workers would have to clearly mark the end of the line, such as having a deputy stand in line behind the last person in line.
In the rare case that a court or other order extends polling hours, the deputy would then stand behind the last person in line at the new closing hour.
That doesn’t mean latecomers cannot vote at all. They may each cast a provisional ballot, which must be kept separate from all other provisional ballots cast during the regular voting hours.
Those casting provisional ballots each have the right to present written evidence supporting their eligibility to vote to the supervisor of elections by no later than 5 p.m. on the second day following the election.
Walking in
A poll worker stationed at or just outside the doorway may ask you, as you enter the precinct, if you have your photo identification with you. This is just a reminder in case you left it in the car.
You don’t have to show identification until you get to the table where other poll workers will check to see if you are properly registered and whether or not you have already voted. Obviously, if you are there, you haven’t or should not have voted, yet.
Florida Statutes 101.5611 states that the local Elections Office will post a notice at each polling place that reads: “A person who commits or attempts to commit any fraud in connection with voting, votes a fraudulent ballot, or votes more than once in an election can be convicted of a felony of the third degree and fined up to $5,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 5 years.”
Of course, you won’t try to do that, but it never hurts to warn people.
Voting
If someone received a mail-in ballot but wants to vote in person, they can return the ballot to the poll worker — who will then verify that the ballot has not been submitted, entered and counted — and cancel the ballot officially.
If the voter does not return the vote-by-mail ballot, or has left it at home, the poll worker must confirm with the Elections Office that the Supervisor of Elections has not already received that ballot. Once cleared, the voter can vote in person.
Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg has said that every voter registered in her database gets marked as having voted or not once a ballot is entered at a polling place or received via mail.
Once the initial ballot is entered, she said, any subsequent submitted ballot, by accident or on purpose, would be disqualified and not counted.
No loitering
Florida Statutes 102.101 states that no law enforcement officer is allowed to stand in the polling place — except to vote — and the same holds true for journalists and that year’s political candidates. They can walk in to vote, and then they must walk out.
Law enforcement may be called upon to remove any person who becomes disruptive to other voters.
Notes
Voters who may have trouble remembering their stance on certain issues may want to bring in notes or a sample ballot to guide them, but may not use these to campaign inside the polling place or within 150 feet of the entrance to the polling place.
After each voter leaves, a poll worker must check the voting booth for uncast ballots and campaign materials. Any they find, they must discard.
Privacy
No one is allowed to take photographs in a polling place, and security cameras must also be covered.
However, individual voters may take a photograph of their own ballot as long as they do not get any other person in the frame.
If the polling room is located in a commonly-used public area where they need to gain access to a business or home — like the lobby of a condominium — or an area usually open to the general public — like an atrium at a shopping mall or public plaza, there may be people walking through who have not or are not voting or working the polls.
The care needed to ensure others don’t interfere with the voting process, however, has prompted most supervisors of elections to seek out other locations with fewer access points that the public doesn’t need to use.