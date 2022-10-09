SEBRING — In the run-up to Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Highlands County, Brian Newhouse, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, expected more of a water than wind event.
For the most part, that held true, even after Ian began to veer right and, instead of hitting the Big Bend or Tampa Bay areas, hit Fort Myers and Cape Coral and then headed north, similar to 2004’s Hurricane Charley.
To get a handle on just how wet it was, the Highlands News-Sun looked to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association as well as the Southwest and South Florida Water Management Districts. They had no specific numbers posted online for Highlands County rainfall during the storm.
However, Highlands County officials had Doppler radar images showing estimated rainfall for parts of the county on Sept. 28 and 29 during the 36 hours, approximately, that it took for the storm to cross the county.
The one for Sept. 29 shows 12-16 inches of rain in the northwest corner of the county, while the southeast corner was, at the same time, receiving only 0.25-0.5 inches. This put the heaviest rainfall in Avon Park and northwest parts of Sebring, leaving areas to the south with less impact.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who worked with other county staff to repair washed out culverts after Hurricane Irma in 2017, and who has worked with water management districts since then to study drainage basins and provide solutions, said some lessons learned helped.
When asked if rainfall drained off faster, slower or the same speed as during/after Irma, he also said it was hard to answer that.
“That’s a really open-ended question, hard to compare directly as they were totally different storms that affected different areas in their own unique way,” Howerton said via email. “I’d say, as an overall throughout the county, water did drain in most areas much better this time than Irma, however some areas got way more rain with this storm than they did in Irma so it is hard to compare directly.”
He also said some of the work done since 2017 to prevent the issues seen with Irma helped prevent the same issues from occurring again.
The most direct impact of Ian, also, was west of the county, hitting Hardee and DeSoto Counties with greater rain and local flooding.
Online storm alerts posted by county officials at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 28, stated that northwest Highlands County was under a flash flood warning, along with such harder-hit areas as Hardee, western DeSoto, Manatee County and northeastern Sarasota County.
At that hour, Doppler radar indicated as much as 10-18 inches of rain had fallen on the warning area, with another 1-3 inches possible that would flood out creeks, streams, urban neighborhoods, streets, highways and underpasses.
Affected areas, according to the warning, would include Avon Park, Avon Park Executive Airport, Sebring and Sebring Shores. The warning stayed in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
According to the South Florida Water Management District, Hurricane Ian brought significant rainfall, storm surge, strong winds and tornadoes, along with a rapid rise in water levels on canals, lakes, ponds and rivers throughout the District. Using the regional flood control system and several temporary pumps in key areas in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, the District hoped to keep water moving through the system to reduce flooding in nearby communities.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District, in a hydrologic conditions report, stated that the daily mean discharge levels on all rivers in the district has come up sharply or at least significantly in the past month, likely thanks to heavier-than-usual rains and Hurricane Ian.