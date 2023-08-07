Jury selection for Jack Charles Howard III’s sex molestation trial was scheduled for Monday morning, but his lawyer, Yohance McCoy asked for, and received, a continuance until next month.
Howard, the former Heartland Christian Academy physical education teacher accused of sexually molesting a minor student, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Howard is charged with six counts of lewd molestation, one count of sexual battery/custodial authority under 18 and sexual battery.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart also told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that she plans to file another child hearsay motion in the case, which could add another adult witness to the trial.
The mother of a Heartland Academy student had just picked her daughter up at the school when she noticed her female child was troubled. She eventually confessed to her mother that Howard had allegedly patted her on the rear and pulled her head toward his crotch.
The Sebring Police Department in January 2019 was told of inappropriate activity between Howard and the victim, which led to an investigation by Highlands County Child Protective Services.