SEBRING — Highlands County saw 40% of its annual rainfall in one week.
“We exceeded (Hurricane) Irma rainfall with this event,” said Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
In the aftermath, County Commissioner Scott Kirouac wants motorists to show consideration to their neighbors, especially those whose homes sit just inches from backed-up water, and slow down on flooded streets.
“[Vehicles] just plow through,” Kirouac said. “Be mindful.”
In addition to wakes lapping at people’s doors, he’d heard of rooster tails kicked up by cars, speeding through smaller puddles, that destroyed mail sitting inside otherwise weather-resistant mailboxes.
Kirouac also asked residents to not get angry at each other for water flowing onto their property from somewhere else: “It’s Mother Nature’s water.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Kevin Roberts, surprised at how quickly and heavily U.S. 27 in Avon Park filled up with water between State Road 64 and Hal McRae Boulevard, asked if there are plans to remedy that.
Howerton said he will talk with Florida Department of Transportation officials about possible solutions. He said storm pipes in that area drained as much water as they were designed to carry.
The problem, he said, is that the area forms a bowl with a lot more pavement on it since FDOT six-laned the highway.
“The drainage there did work, but it’s a valley,” Howerton said. “It’s a lot of concrete with not many retention ponds.”
What happened over the last week, Howerton said, is a 100-year rain event with areas getting 10 inches of rain at the rate of 4-4.5 inches in 1-1.5 hours.
He offered an example he got from Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski: Pour a glass of water in a kitchen sink and it drains quickly, but pour in a bucket and that takes a while to empty.
Roberts asked about floating cars, and Howerton said the only one on record was behind Winn-Dixie, in an alleyway known for flooding in all levels of rain.
“Some people tend to ignore hazards,” said Public Safety Director E. Laney Stearns. “We pull people out of (flooded) cars all the time.”
Stearns told commissioners that the weekend saw two water-related road fatalities on State Road 70 and on U.S. 27 in Sebring.
Strained drainage capacity and heavy flows caused washouts on several road shoulders on Golfview Drive and Placid View Drive, as well as underneath Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Howerton said City of Sebring officials expected to have Lakeview Drive repaired on Tuesday, open for traffic Wednesday.
Jonathan Harrison, Road and Bridge director, said he coordinated with the water management districts and other agencies to manage water flow in the local systems, including Lake Istokpoga and many creeks.
“When they can release their water, we can release ours,” Harrison said.
Showing overhead drone shots of flooded streets, Howerton pointed out that some low areas of subdivisions have always collected stormwater, but only became a problem after those areas built out.
When 40% of the annual rainfall arrives in one week, Howerton said, you get ponding, which is a good thing.
“That’s what gives us the aquifer recharge,” Howerton said. “That’s part of the natural process that our ecosystem depends on.”
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said county staff plans on getting design capacity levels identified with FDOT officials, to better handle the less-frequent heavy storms.
“Our citizens are frustrated. They don’t want to hear (that) it outran the design,” Hurner said. “This is something we’ve not experienced in a long, long time.”
Catching up with it, Howerton warned, could be costly: Designing storm drains in a road project for a 100-year event could push that part of the cost from $200,000 to $1 million.