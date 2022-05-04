SEBRING — Drainage problems in the county can get fixed, but it will cost.
On Tuesday, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. presented county commissioners with a series of proposed changes to drainage structures in the three main basins on the Highlands Ridge.
The total cost to fix drainage problems, he said, could run $6.6 million, if the county opts to go after it all at once.
That’s what he told Commission Chair Kathy Rapp, who had asked him if it’s possible to get one comprehensive plan.
Studies of the Carter Creek Basin, the Sebring Basin and the Jack Creek Basin – areas that experienced flooding after Hurricane Irma in 2017 – have cost the county $465,000, Howerton said. It’s a 25% match with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, he said, which has paid the other 75%.
Now that Highlands County’s population has topped 100,000, the water district may require the county to pay 50%, Howerton said. He is putting in for grants from the State Revolving Fund to complete the drainage basin studies.
The small studies, he said, is laying the foundation to do all of that. Doing it small pieces at a time, he said, will help the county to build that bigger picture.
The problems, which became painfully apparent in flooded streets, yards and homes after Hurricane Irma – including some communities like Sebring Village Mobile Home Park turning into a lake – was how little attention had been paid to drainage on some of the older developments.
Flooding occurred, but was not limited to, Sebring Country Estates, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, along Memorial Drive, Palm Circle in Avon Park, homes around Lake Lotela and neighborhoods between Lake Sebring and Lake Jackson, including the cove along Lakeview Drive.
As a result, water overflowed swales and ditches, collected in low spots – which ended up being yards and homes – or flowed out of those areas only to hit a bottleneck later on. After the storm, water pooled up on U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway, impeding traffic.
Around Sebring Parkway, the area between Lake Sebring and Lake Jackson needs better pipes under streets and under the Parkway, Howerton said. The same is true for streets along Memorial Drive near Lake Sebring, he said.
In Sun ‘N Lake, the first roundabout west of U.S. 27 often goes underwater, because it’s a low spot. Howerton said the county may have to ask AdventHealth Sebring to expand the retention pond and improve piping to take water there.
Sebring Village has no retention ponds at all, Howerton said, and water cannot escape, until it flows east onto nearby Sebring Country Estates streets. Howerton said there has been talk of putting in retention ponds in vacant lots on those streets, but now residents have bought and built on those vacant lots.
Land around Lake Lotela is also in high demand for houses, but putting in retention ponds would work best there, too, Howerton said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county can do anything to help people in the rural community of Venus. Howerton said he’s still looking at that because the flooding is occurring in isolated pockets.
One problem area used to be a lake.
“Now there are mobile homes there,” Howerton said.
Approximately 20 years ago, the county used federal emergency funds to buy out some homeowners, especially in a beleaguered area like Toney Lane.
Tuck later asked if the county could put a warning on building permits that a person’s lot may or may not flood in a hurricane. Sherry Sutphen, county attorney, said that usually falls on the property owner to determine. It then becomes part of a property owner’s due diligence, Sutphen said, to ensure that putting in a house or a driveway won’t cause drainage problems downstream.