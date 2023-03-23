SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners voted Tuesday to promote their engineer, and create a new county department for him to run.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner asked the Board of County Commissioners to reassign County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. as director of Critical Infrastructure and promote Assistant County Engineer James “J.D.” Langford Jr. to county engineer.
In a separate agenda item, Hurner asked the county commission to create a new department, which she described to the Highlands News-Sun as an engineer-run division focused on countywide drainage, the landfill and other specific projects to deal with continuous growth.
She told commissioners that Solid Waste was put under the county engineer “temporarily” 12 years ago. Ramon Gavarrete was county engineer at the time. It has since become a burden.
Howerton’s new position will have him and some staff focus on landfill and drainage, while delegating road improvements and similar projects to Langford and other staff.
“We need to have a separate division with everything that’s going to happen,” Hurner said, which includes opening up a new landfill cell. “They were killing themselves at the Engineering Department.”
Accepting his position, Howerton said he and his staff have put in a lot of “blood, sweat and tears,” figuratively and literally, and he looks forward to the future.
“The best thing I did was to hire J.D. [Langford],” Howerton said.
Langford, in turn, said he appreciated Hurner’s foresight to want a new division to parcel out the work of dealing with a growing county.
Of Langford, Hurner said he had a great staff that would get the job done, and she joked that both she and Howerton have had to ask him not to answer his phone, texts and emails so quickly because it makes them look bad.
Howerton’s current salary is $118,996.80, and will stay the same with his new position, county officials report. Langford, currently paid $11,406.80 will get a raise to $110,447,48.
Originally, Tuesday’s agenda had creation of the new division on the consent agenda, a group of non-controversial items voted on en masse. However, Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was glad to have that consent item pulled for a separate vote.
“When you create a new division, it’s worthy of discussion,” said Roberts, who both applauded the move and congratulated Howerton. “This whole county is honored to have you here.”
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, joking about Roberts’ tendency to call on Howerton to clarify issues, told Langford, “J.D., Commissioner Roberts needs your cell phone number.”
Getting more serious, Kirouac said that for Howerton to fix the drainage issues in the county, it will take funding, and encouraged other commissioners to help make that happen.