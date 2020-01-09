SEBRING — Harrison Alexander Howes, 19, of Lake Placid entered a plea deal on Monday in the Highlands County Court for charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of blue lights and obstructing justice, hindering law enforcement duties.
Judge Peter Estrada gave Howes three years of probation for the crimes. Howes will also have to do 50 hours of community service and pay court costs and fines, according to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
Howes was arrested three times for impersonating an officer of the law or a fire rescue member. He was first arrested at Lake Placid High School on Dec. 28, 2018 where he was an 18-year-old senior student. According to arrest reports, Howes had a dark SUV with emergency lights on it. He pulled over the first victim, a driver on an ATV driving on a paved road. Howes told the man he was a fire rescue official and asked several questions before escorting the ATV driver home. The ATV driver recorded the incident.
Howes was then arrested Feb. 1, again at LPHS. After seeing an article about Howes in the Highlands News-Sun, another victim came forward. She said she was returning from work on Jan. 17 or 18 when she was pulled over by Howes who drove the SUV with blue lights. Howes told her he was not on duty so he was not going to give her a ticket and to be careful driving. The victim and a co-worker remembered Howes from having him as a student and thought it was impossible for him to be a law enforcement officer because of his age.
Howes was arrested for the third time on Feb. 28, 2018. This time it was because he pulled over a male victim on two separate occasions in the Sun n Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid.