This is my last "community awareness" letter prior to the public budget hearings on Sept. 3 and 15, both at 5:30 p.m. I have tried for over three years to get Highlands Park Estates homeowners and residents involved in stopping the now built half million dollar clubhouse. Thanks to the county administrator and at least one commissioner forcing the clubhouse on us without giving the subdivision a chance to speak for or against it.
This is an excerpt from an email from the Non-advalorem department I received:
$49,000 (1) Full time NAV Specialist for the Highlands Park Estates location to provide more immediate response to inquiries, research and respond to records request, pick up litter on a daily basis, lock up and put garbage cart at road, review camera footage, meet vendors, etc. plus
Desk, printer, phone, etc. (office is already available onsite) ($24,388 increase)
$4,200. Monthly pressure washing service (currently $2,500 for twice a year) ($1,700 increase)
$7,500. One time cost to install Camera System (7 cameras and 1 TB storage)
$1,200/ year Internet Service
$840/ year phone service
$30,000 one time cost (11 porch openings) Roll up doors with plug in and electric motors with covers so users can open and close (SNL paid $7,000 per motor per door)
$10,400/ year Security Services 4 hrs day 4 days per week (after 5pm & on weekends when NAV Specialist is not on site)
We haven’t received quotes, but I anticipate it to cost approximately $60,000 to replace the playground equipment (15-year life), possibly removing large tree ($10,000) and several minor fence repairs ($5,000). These are unavoidable and considered regular operating costs of maintaining a park.
The above costs are being projected by county employees, and now they want to charge us all these costs, of which no homeowner in the subdivision has asked the county for. A public hearing has to be set, notice printed in the newspaper, as well as every property owner being notified by mail. If and when that happens, it is imperative that all Highlands Park Estates property owner go to that hearing.
If owners don't attend, then the county will raise our Special Benefit Tax from $10 per year to whatever they claim is needed. Our subdivision had a clubhouse which was unused and so it got vandalized.
I tried to prevent the current clubhouse from being built, but the county forced it on us, and now it has been vandalized three times in less than a year, due to non-use, just like the original one. They are also planning to rent it out to Non owners, even though there is a recorded Ordinance and Resolution specifying it is only for HPE property owners.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid