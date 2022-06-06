On Saturday, May 21, a number of people were attending a special meeting at the Lake Placid Public Library to learn more about the USDA 502 Direct Loan Program. The meeting was conducted by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, which holds a USDA 502 Loan Packaging certification. This program will soon move over to Hicoria Pines Homes, an independent 501 c3 nonprofit dedicated to building economic stability for individuals and families through the development of safe, sustainable, affordable homeownership.
The 502 program assists low- and very low-income individuals and families in rural areas become homeowners by providing affordable mortgage loans. Here are a few ways the program is able to do that:
- Low interest loans directly from the US Department of Agriculture
- Payments spread over a longer period of time, which reduces the monthly mortgage payment
- Using the borrower’s adjusted family income
- No down payments
- No private mortage insurance/PMI
Currently, six families who thought they would never be able to own their own home, have been determined eligible and can now purchase a home. There are nine applicants under consideration by USDA and a number of families working with HPNC’s 502 team toward homeownership.
One of HPNC’s recent clients, who went through the program and is now building her own home she designed with the help of a contractor, shared her experience of participating in the program with the audience at the May 21 meeting. She provided words of encouragement and expressed her gratitude for having someone so caring guide her through the process. Almost everyone attending scheduled a follow-up meeting to determine their eligibility. Currently, mortgage loan rates average 5.79% for a 30-year fixed.
Multiple meetings are being held at various locations in Sebring, Avon Park, and Lake Placid. HPNC will be back at the public libraries in August, but you don’t have to wait. Visits may be scheduled at a time that is convenient for you, including weekends and early evenings for those who are working. For more information, please call 863-318-7481 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com. All upcoming meetings begin at 10 a.m. and are scheduled as follows:
- Avon Park Public Library, August 6
- Sebring Public Library, August 13
- Lake Placid Public Library, August 20
All of Highlands County is considered rural. Eligible borrowers can purchase an existing home that’s ready to move-in or that needs to be rehabbed and use the loan to rehabilitate the home. They can also choose to build a new home. The program is national, so you can build or buy anywhere in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands as long as the area is considered “rural.”