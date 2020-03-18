SEBRING — Highlands Regional Medical Center, owned by HCA Healthcare, is proud to announce that it has acquired the latest da Vinci Xi Surgical System, bringing to the region the most innovative minimally invasive technology in the world. The Xi system has broader capabilities than prior generations of the robot and can be used across a wide spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures including complex, multi-quadrant surgeries.
HRMC has invested $2.3 million to launch its minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgery program featuring the latest technological equipment. Starting next month, surgeons at Highlands Regional will begin using the da Vinci Xi robot, which will allow patients in the Heartland to receive advanced surgical care close to home.
“This investment in cutting-edge technology symbolizes HCA Healthcare’s commitment to always delivering excellent care within the community we serve,” said Jason L. Kimbrell, chief executive officer at HRMC.
This latest robotic equipment available at the robotic-assisted surgery program at Highlands Regional is designed to perform complicated surgeries for conditions in colorectal, gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery all while staying close to home.
Minimally invasive robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform procedures without large incisions. Instruments on the arms of a robotic console are inserted into small incisions at surgical sites like the abdomen or pelvis. During these procedures, the surgeon is in the same room with the patient and is completely in control of the robot. The surgeon manipulates the instruments in real-time through small incisions resulting in virtually scare free surgery. Benefits of robotic surgery may include:
• Less postoperative pain
• Less blood loss
• Less scarring
• Minimized rate of postoperative infection
• Shorter hospital stay
• Faster recovery and return to normal activities
HRMC is part of HCA East Florida Division, the largest robotic surgery program on the East Coast of Florida. The hospital will soon unveil this cutting edge technology to the community through a hands-on experience using the robot and learn about robotic surgery. Please visit HighlandsRegional.com for the latest information.