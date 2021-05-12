SEBRING — People who have had to travel out of county for spinal surgery may not have to do that anymore. Highlands Regional Medical Center now offers advanced spine surgery.
HRMC, an affiliate of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) East Florida, has added a spinal surgery program as a compliment to the widely-recognized Orthopedic Institute and an extension of the hospital’s robotic assisted surgical platform. Through this program, HRMC will offer surgery to help manage conditions of the cervical, lumbar and thoracic spine, with all the amenities that the Orthopedic Institute has to offer.
“We are proud to provide advanced spine surgery, from the most minimal to very complex reconstructive muscle sparing surgery,” said Jason L. Kimbrell, CEO at HRMC. “Our new program offers the latest surgical advancements to help patients who have failed to regain their quality of life through nonsurgical measures or pain management.”
Kimbrell said he and his staff are honored to welcome Dr. Robert Kimber, whose extensive experience and quality work will help serve the community and make HRMC a healthcare destination. The HRMC orthopedic and spine team will now consist of a fellowship-trained spine specialist who will work closely with a team of nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists to develop plans specific to each patient and their health issues.
Health issues handled by the team include:
- Poor quality of life and diminished function due to neck and back issues
- Failed physical therapy and pain management procedures
- Failed back and neck surgery
- Neck pain and headaches
- Arm and leg pain, numbness and weakness
- Acute and chronic neck pain and back pain
- Neuropathy
- Pinched nerves and disc herniations
- Sciatica
- Sports injuries
- Soft tissue sprains, strains and contusions
The goal is a quick recovery with less pain and a rapid return to a higher quality of life. The first 25 patients in this program experienced an average length of stay of less than one day.
Dr. Kimber completed his surgical training at Duke University and then completed spine fellowships in both Neurosurgery and Orthopedics at Duke, as well as internationally in Germany and Australia. HRMC reports that he has gained distinction for his skill and compassion in treating patients with some of the most difficult spine problems.
“I am excited about the opportunity to provide hope to many people within Highlands County and across Florida that have been suffering from chronic pain that has stolen their quality of life,” Kimber said. “[HRMC] and HCA Healthcare [have] done an exceptional job at building a cutting-edge spine program and making the necessary investments in the latest technology to ensure the greatest outcomes.”
HRMC is a facility of HCA East Florida, the largest healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of HCA Healthcare (HCA). HCA East Florida has 14 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, physician practices, imaging centers and free standing emergency care facilities, a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab, as well as 18,995 employees.