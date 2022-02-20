SEBRING — Highlands Regional Medical Center hosted a high-tech robotics event on Thursday evening. The purpose of the event was to educate area doctors on the benefits of minimally invasive robotic surgeries.
HRMC now has two da Vinci Xi robots used in general, urological and gynecological surgeries. Dr. T.C. Lackey II has performed hundreds of surgeries with the assistance of the robot and explained just a few of the benefits of these types of surgeries. He said a primary asset is the precision.
“Second thing is less pain. The third is recovery time is shorter. So, return to work and return to functions are quicker,” he said. “Those are probably the biggest things.”
In addition to less post operative pain, the minimally invasive surgeries can offer less blood loss, less scarring and a shorter hospital stay, according to Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), the parent company of HRMC.
Lackey said he has 360 degree movement with the aid of the robot.
“I’m not dependent on anybody else besides myself, so I can control every aspect of the arms and the camera and the movements.”
Lackey is using the da Vinci Xi for hernias, gall bladders, lung and many other surgeries and has been using them since HRMC got the first robot in 2010. That robot would be replaced with the latest technology. The surgeons welcome the additional da Vinici.
“Guests were able to experience hands-on how to utilize the equipment for themselves and see just how precise it is,” Director of Communications and Community Engagement Lindsey Pierson said.
There were several demonstrations to show how the instruments were moved with just a couple of fingertips and the powerful magnification of the robot.
Dr. Summer Kahn and Dr. Rachel Cooper Mercado, partners and obstetrics and gynecologist physicians, use the da Vinci to assist in their surgeries. Dr. Kahn said she has been using the robot since 2011 with great results. She expressed gratitude her patients don’t have to go out of town to receive the same surgeries they are able to perform locally. Kahn said they are seeing hysterectomies done at 7 a.m. and going home the same day. She is also using the robot to assist in other surgeries such as pelvic organ prolapse and endometriosis.
Orthopedic surgeon J.C. Alvarez is utilizing a different robot in his surgeries called a Mako.
“Most of the knees I do are either robotic or computer navigated, which is very similar,” Dr. Alvarez said.
He said the technology allows him to do minimally invasive surgeries for joints. Alvarez said he has been using robotics since at least 2014.