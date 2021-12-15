HRMC provides great service
I was a patient in Highlands Regional hospital Nov. 18 and 19 with a serious bout of pneumonia; it was made worse because of COPD and other lung conditions. The nurses on the third floor treated me with the utmost of professional expertise. They were short staffed, working long hours, and always prompt, caring and helpful.
My doctor, Deepak Patel, treated me with his usual intelligent decisions. He has saved my life many times with the treatment he gave me. I feel blessed to have him for my doctor.
I cannot say good things about the ER. They have a great deal of work to do on improvements. However, Highlands Regional has a lot to be proud of.
Barbara Farris
Lake Placid