SEBRING — Surveyors from The Joint Commission (TJC), an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States, surveyed Highlands Regional Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, the last week of January 2021 to conduct the hospital’s unannounced triennial survey.
Highlands Regional Medical Center leaders have received notification from the organization’s surveyors that the hospital has been reaccredited, with impressive results.
“The Joint Commission conducted an exhaustive survey of our hospital, evaluating the clinical quality, patient safety and environment of care aspects of our operation and I am beyond thrilled with the results,” said Jason L. Kimbrell, Chief Executive Officer of Highlands Regional Medical Center. “At Highlands Regional Medical Center, we provide high quality, highly reliable care every day and the survey is just one more way we validate our performance. I am extremely proud of the team, the clinical quality and patient safety aspects of the comprehensive survey found no identified deficiencies, which is an accomplishment that very few hospitals across the United States can report.”
TJC surveyors visit accredited health care organizations a minimum of once every 36 months to evaluate standards of compliance using surveyors who are doctors, nurses, hospital administrators, laboratory medical technologists and other health care professionals.
Surveyors randomly select patients and use their medical records as a roadmap to evaluate standards of compliance. As surveyors trace a patient’s experience through a health care organization, they talk to the doctors, nurses and other staff who interacted with the patient and often speak with patients themselves.